KwaZulu-Natal Education distances itself from alleged fraudster impersonating officials

KZN Department of Education distances itself from alleged fraudster impersonating officials

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education has noted with serious concern allegations of fraud involving an individual known as Ms Amahle Nene-Sishi, who has been accused of scamming unsuspecting individuals by falsely promising them teaching posts in exchange for money.

The Department categorically distances itself from this individual and strongly condemns any fraudulent activities that seek to exploit job seekers under false pretenses. It has come to our attention that the alleged fraudster has used photographs taken with senior officials, including the MEC for Education in KwaZulu-Natal, Mr. Sipho Hlomuka, to mislead victims into believing she has the authority to facilitate employment

within the Department.

MEC Sipho Hlomuka has made it clear that neither he nor any official within the Department is involved in such criminal activities. He urges all those who have fallen victim to this scam to come forward and report the matter to law enforcement authorities.

"We strongly condemn any form of corruption and fraudulent misrepresentation. I urge all individuals who have been defrauded to report these incidents to the police immediately. The Department has already escalated this matter to law enforcement agencies for urgent investigation, and we will fully cooperate to ensure that justice is served," said MEC Sipho Hlomuka.

The Department of Education reaffirms its commitment to ethical recruitment processes and warns the public to remain vigilant against fraudulent schemes.

All official employment opportunities within the Department are processed through transparent communication channels, including the Department's social media, the Department's website, and other reputable media outlets.

For any verification of employment opportunities, members of the public are advised to contact the Department of Education directly through its official communication platforms.

Media enquiries:

Mr Muzi Mahlambi: Mr Mlu Mtshali:

Head of Communication Media Liaison Officer

+27 82 519 1420 +27 82 088 5060

#servicedeliveryza #govZAUpdates