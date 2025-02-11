Deputy Minister Nonceba Mhlauli briefs media on Presidential Youth Employment Initiative 3rd Quarter Report, 12 Feb

The Deputy Minister in the Presidency Nonceba Mhlauli will on Wednesday 12 February 2025 brief the media on the Presidential Youth Employment Initiative (PYEI) 3rd Quarter Report.

The PYEI is a multi-stakeholder initiative launched in 2020 by President Cyril Ramaphosa to address youth unemployment in South Africa. It aims to transition young people from learning to earning through structured programs, funding mechanisms, and partnerships.

The Deputy Minister will highlight the success of the various programs detailed in the 3rd quarter report.

Members of the media are invited to cover the release of the report as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 12 February 2025

Time: 09h00 - 12h00

Venue: Afrika Tikkun Centre, Mfuleni, Zolile Malindi Centre, T Tokwana Street, Mfuleni, 7100, Cape Town

Media enquiries:

Mandisa Mbele, Head of Office

Cell: 082 580 2213

