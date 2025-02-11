Deputy Minister Nonceba Mhlauli briefs media on Presidential Youth Employment Initiative 3rd Quarter Report, 12 Feb
The Deputy Minister in the Presidency Nonceba Mhlauli will on Wednesday 12 February 2025 brief the media on the Presidential Youth Employment Initiative (PYEI) 3rd Quarter Report.
The PYEI is a multi-stakeholder initiative launched in 2020 by President Cyril Ramaphosa to address youth unemployment in South Africa. It aims to transition young people from learning to earning through structured programs, funding mechanisms, and partnerships.
The Deputy Minister will highlight the success of the various programs detailed in the 3rd quarter report.
Members of the media are invited to cover the release of the report as follows:
Date: Wednesday, 12 February 2025
Time: 09h00 - 12h00
Venue: Afrika Tikkun Centre, Mfuleni, Zolile Malindi Centre, T Tokwana Street, Mfuleni, 7100, Cape Town
Media enquiries:
Mandisa Mbele, Head of Office
Cell: 082 580 2213
#GovZAUpdates
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.