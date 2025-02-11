Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,699 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,521 in the last 365 days.

Deputy Minister Nonceba Mhlauli briefs media on Presidential Youth Employment Initiative 3rd Quarter Report, 12 Feb

The Deputy Minister in the Presidency Nonceba Mhlauli will on Wednesday 12 February 2025 brief the media on the Presidential Youth Employment Initiative (PYEI) 3rd Quarter Report.

The PYEI is a multi-stakeholder initiative launched in 2020 by President Cyril Ramaphosa to address youth unemployment in South Africa. It aims to transition young people from learning to earning through structured programs, funding mechanisms, and partnerships.

The Deputy Minister will highlight the success of the various programs detailed in the 3rd quarter report.

Members of the media are invited to cover the release of the report as follows:

Date:   Wednesday, 12 February 2025
Time:   09h00 - 12h00
Venue: Afrika Tikkun Centre, Mfuleni, Zolile Malindi Centre, T Tokwana Street, Mfuleni, 7100, Cape Town

Media enquiries: 
Mandisa Mbele, Head of Office 
Cell: 082 580 2213

#GovZAUpdates

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Deputy Minister Nonceba Mhlauli briefs media on Presidential Youth Employment Initiative 3rd Quarter Report, 12 Feb

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more