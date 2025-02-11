AMD and the Commissariat à l'énergie atomique et aux énergies alternatives (CEA) to Collaborate on the Future of AI Compute

— Technology leaders explore research partnership to advance next-generation AI computing architectures —

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) today announced the signing of a Letter of Intent (LOI) with the Commissariat à l'énergie atomique et aux énergies alternatives (CEA) of France to collaborate on the advanced technologies, component and system architectures that will shape the future of AI computing. The collaboration will leverage the strengths of both organizations to push the boundaries on energy-efficient systems needed to support the world’s most compute-intensive AI workloads in fields from energy to medicine.

Through this initiative, AMD and CEA will engage in a structured collaboration, focused on technological advancements on next generation AI compute infrastructure. AMD and CEA also are planning a symposium on the future of AI compute in 2025 that will convene European stakeholders and global technology providers, startups, supercomputing centers, universities and policy makers to accelerate collaboration around state-of-the-art and emerging AI computing technologies.

“AI computing continues to drive innovation across industries, and international collaboration is critical to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible," said Ralph Wittig, Corporate Fellow and head of research, AMD. "Through this collaboration with CEA and leading French engineers, we aim to bring cutting-edge AI research closer to real-world applications by advancing system architectures that meet the demands of tomorrow’s AI workloads, while growing the joint research and development opportunities between the U.S. and France.”

“CEA is committed to driving innovation in AI computing by advancing next-generation technologies opening the road for disruptive architectures that balance performance and energy efficiency. Our collaboration with AMD represents a significant step toward fostering international cooperation in high-performance computing, bringing together world-class expertise to address the growing demands of AI workloads," said Julie Galland, Director of the Technological Research division at CEA, "By combining CEA’s research leadership with AMD’s cutting-edge technology, we aim to develop breakthrough solutions that will shape the future of AI computing in Europe and beyond."

This effort underscores the AMD commitment to fostering international collaborations that accelerate AI innovation, making AI more inclusive and sustainable, and strengthening cooperation, in particular, between the United States and European research institutions.

