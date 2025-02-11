Latest Commerce Advertising Report from mrge Highlights AI's Transformative Role and Optimism Around Commerce Advertising as a Revenue Driver

HAMBURG, Germany, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- mrge , the intelligent platform for commerce advertising, has released its 2025 Commerce Advertising Report, revealing a strong industry focus on growth opportunities and emerging channels, with over half of respondents planning budget increases in 2025. The report highlights AI's growing influence on traditional search methods, and how AI is shaping the future of traffic.

Drawing on insights from industry key players, the report highlights the resilience of commerce advertising. From adopting innovative monetization models and leveraging generative AI to expanding into new markets, the survey results underscore the importance of adaptability and a forward-thinking approach.

Key findings from the survey include:

AI Redefines Search and Traffic : AI-driven technologies like SearchGPT are transforming product discovery with more personalized and intuitive experiences. Nearly 30% of respondents anticipate AI significantly influencing their website traffic, despite ongoing concerns about trust and privacy.

: AI-driven technologies like SearchGPT are transforming product discovery with more personalized and intuitive experiences. Nearly 30% of respondents anticipate AI significantly influencing their website traffic, despite ongoing concerns about trust and privacy. The Rise of Influencers : Influencer marketing is among the top growth channels, with success depending on a strategic mix of reach, engagement, cost efficiency, and analytics.

: Influencer marketing is among the top growth channels, with success depending on a strategic mix of reach, engagement, cost efficiency, and analytics. Industry Optimism : Despite economic uncertainties, nearly 80% of respondents are confident in the future with almost half reporting generating at least 20% of their revenue through commerce advertising.

: Despite economic uncertainties, nearly 80% of respondents are confident in the future with almost half reporting generating at least 20% of their revenue through commerce advertising. Peak Performance Publishers : Blogs, influencers, as well as search and product listings are standout performers, while coupon pages and loyalty programs are in declining favor.

: Blogs, influencers, as well as search and product listings are standout performers, while coupon pages and loyalty programs are in declining favor. New Growth Priorities Emerge : The top three priorities for growth in 2025 include: New monetization models (41.1%); Generative AI (32.9%); New markets or regions (31.5%). Notably, fewer respondents are relying on expanding partnerships compared to the last survey (27.4% vs. 41.9%).

: The top three priorities for growth in 2025 include: New monetization models (41.1%); Generative AI (32.9%); New markets or regions (31.5%). Notably, fewer respondents are relying on expanding partnerships compared to the last survey (27.4% vs. 41.9%). Shoppable Video Leading Growth : Shoppable video content and niche platforms are predicted to be the top emerging channels for growth in the future.

: Shoppable video content and niche platforms are predicted to be the top emerging channels for growth in the future. Challenges Hindering Growth: For advertisers, the biggest hurdles are partner recruitment and partner diversification. For publishers, the primary concerns revolve around tracking and attribution and constrained internal resources.



Dave Reed, CEO of mrge said, “The industry realizes the promise of commerce advertising as a critical growth driver with the majority of budgets planning to increase this year despite economic uncertainties. Engaging shoppers at the right moment with the right offer is crucial. At mrge, we are committed to being the unified platform that empowers publishers, advertisers, and consumers for continued growth in 2025 and beyond.”

Read the full report to learn more about the commerce advertising insights and trends: mrge.com/report .

About mrge

mrge, the intelligent platform for Commerce Advertising, connects over 5,500 publishers, 55,000 advertisers, and 100 networks across more than 160 countries. By integrating smart tools, technologies, and formats, mrge brings campaign messages closer to content, creating value for publishers, advertisers, and users alike. mrge combines the strengths of five market-leading companies: digidip, focusing on premium publishers with high traffic; MaxBounty, a network specializing in direct partnerships; shopping24, offering product recommendation solutions; SourceKnowledge, established as a CPC platform; and Yieldkit, providing high reach and performance. Supported by the private equity investment group Waterland as the majority owner, mrge is led by CEO Dave Reed, CTO Nils Grabbert, CFO Michael Schambach, and CRO Justin Kuykendall. With offices in Hamburg and Berlin (Germany) as well as Montreal and Ottawa (Canada), mrge employs over 160 professionals.

mrge is headquartered in Hamburg, Germany. Learn more at: https://mrge.com/

