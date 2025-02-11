Automotive Smart Antenna Market to Hit $6.2 Billion by 2033, Revolutionizing Vehicle Connectivity at 6.2% CAGR

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Automotive Smart Antenna Market by Type (Shark-fin, Fixed Mast, and Others), Frequency (High Frequency, Very High Frequency, and Ultra High Frequency), Component (Electronic Control Unit, Transceivers, Power Modules, and Others), Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle and Commercial Vehicle), and Sales Channel (OEM and Aftermarket): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the automotive smart antenna market size was valued at $3.5 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $6.2 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2024 to 2033.🔰 𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A11741 Prime determinants of growthThe global automotive smart antenna market has experienced significant growth and transformation, driven by a combination of growth in advancement in autonomous driving and vehicle connectivity solutions, increase in use of cellular technology in connected vehicles, and technological advancement in the smart antenna.The shark fin antenna segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast periodBy type, the shark fin segment held the highest market share in 2023, and the highest CAGR growth rate of 6.7% and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period 2024 to 2033, owing to the sleek design of shark fin antennas, which offers aerodynamic capability and are highly in demand in modern automobiles. Major global automakers are incorporating these antennas into their vehicles to meet the growing demand for stylish and visually appealing features. For instance, on May 23, 2024, Kia Corporation launched its entry-level all-electric SUV, the EV3, which is equipped with a roof spoiler, shark-fin antenna to support its 12.3-inch infotainment system and the instrument cluster panel, 360-degree surround camera, dual-zone climate control, ambient lighting, wireless charger, and other modern car features.The very high-frequency segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast periodBy frequency, the very high frequency segment held the highest market share in 2023, owing to increased use for commercial vehicle fleets, especially in passenger vehicles and are ideal for communication systems, such as those used by emergency services, commercial fleets, and public safety vehicles. Very high frequency antennas are used in urban areas for medium-range communication. However, the ultra-high frequency segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.1% from 2024 to 2033, owing to ultra-high frequency antennas increasing use in modern vehicles for high-speed data transmission. Ultra high frequency antennas are essential for technologies such as LTE, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth, which rely on high-frequency signals to deliver high data rates.🔰 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A11741 The electronic control unit to maintain its leadership throughout the forecast periodBy component, the electronic control unit segment held the highest market share in 2023, owing to growth in the use of electronic control units to optimize performance for different communication tasks, such as GPS, radio, cellular, or Wi-Fi. However, the transceivers segment is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR of 7.5% from 2024 to 2033, owing to the growing implementation of Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) and Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) communication technology in vehicles. Transceivers allow to send and receive signals regarding surrounding infrastructure, thus enhancing safety by providing real-time information about road conditions and traffic signals.The passenger vehicle segment to maintain its leadership throughout the forecast periodBy vehicle type, the passenger vehicle segment accounted for a dominant market share in 2023, and is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR growth rate of 6.5% owing to the increase in demand for personal mobility solutions from developing economies. Moreover, there is a growing demand for advanced infotainment, navigation, and infotainment technologies in the passenger vehicle segment, which drives the demand for automotive smart antennas.The OEM segment to maintain its leadership throughout the forecast periodBy sales channel, the OEM segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period of 2024-2033 owing to the OEM parts designed to meet the standards and specifications as the original parts, and OEM parts are guaranteed to fit and function as intended by the automobile manufacturer.Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market in 2033By region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023, and the highest CAGR growth rate of 7.2%, owing to increase in GDP, trade activities, and development in the region. The region has witnessed an increase in migration of people from rural to urban areas, similarly, due to an increase in disposable income among people, the ownership of vehicles has grown over the decade. Increase in the population and growth in the cities has led to chaotic traffic jams and longer commute times. To address the issue, the government in the region is optimally utilizing vehicle and infrastructure dates to improve transportation and make transportation more sustainable. Rise in the use of GPS and other connected vehicle technology is driving the demand for smart antennas in the region.🔰 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-smart-antenna-market/purchase-options Leading Market Players: -Continental AGTE ConnectivityRobert Bosch GmbHFicosa International S.A.Denso CorporationHarman InternationalNXP SemiconductorsWISI Communications GmbH & Co. KGTDK CorporationHarxon Corporation.The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global automotive smart antenna market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.