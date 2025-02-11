Sucraid Global Market Report 2025: An In-depth Study of the Growing Market for Sucrase-Isomaltase Deficiency Treatment

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Sucraid market, an essential enzyme replacement therapy for individuals with the rare genetic disorder Congenital Sucrase-Isomaltase Deficiency CSID, has experienced a remarkable growth in recent years. The Sucraid market size has experienced a historic compound annual growth rate HCAGR of XX%, growing from $XX million in 2024 to $XX million in 2025.

This substantial growth during the recent years is attributable to several factors including increased diagnosis of CSID, strong support from the government, robust clinical evidence supporting the efficacy of Sucraid, a proactive patient advocacy group, and a noticeable lack of alternatives in the market.

Given the current market conditions and prevailing trends, the Sucraid market size is expected to see further growth in the next few years. It is predicted to grow to $XX million in 2029, boasting a Forecast Compound Annual Growth Rate FCAGR of XX%.

Several factors are expected to contribute to this forecasted growth in the Sucraid market. Among these are the growth of telemedicine, supportive patient assistance programs, favorable policy changes advocating for rare diseases, and an increase in collaborations, partnerships and focused clinical trials in the biopharmaceutical industry.

Leading the industry is a significant player, QOL Medical LLC, along with other major companies that have been instrumental in the growth of the Sucraid market. The market has also benefited from the emergence of key trends like advancements in oral biologic, an expansion of synthetic biology, and the integration of gene therapy. These trends have led to the development of biobetters, which are improved versions of biologic products with higher efficacy and safety.

Segmenting the Sucraid market, the clinical indications focused on include Congenital Sucrase-Isomaltase Deficiency CSID, Chronic Diarrhea Associated With CSID, and Unexplained Gastrointestinal Symptoms Suspected CSID. Distribution channels include Hospitals and Pharmacies. End users of Sucraid are both Pediatric and Adult patients.

Key to the market’s growth is the increasing prevalence of rare genetic disorders. Higher levels of such disorders mean more demand for sucraid, a medication that helps people with CSID properly digest sucrose and maltose.

Take the UK, for example. In September 2023, the Cystic Fibrosis Trust, a UK-based national charity, reported that the number of people registered with genetic disorder surpassed 11,000 in 2022, an increase of 5% compared to the previous year. Hence, the increasing number of rare genetic disorders is set to drive growth in the sucraid market.

Geographically, North America held the largest share in the Sucraid market in 2024. However, the Sucraid Market Report also covers additional regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

