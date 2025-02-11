Steel Grating Market: Global Trends, Growth Drivers, and Leading Innovators

Steel Grating Market

Steel Grating Market Size to Reach $261.2 Billion by 2027 | CAGR: 4.7%: AMR

Steel grating is a regular shaped assortment of similar, elongated, and parallel elements. It usually comprises one set of extended elements. ” — David Correa

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Steel Grating Market by Material Type (Carbon Steel Grating, Stainless Steel Grating and Mild Steel Grating), Fabrication (Welded Steel Grating, Swage Locked Grating, Press Locked Grating, Riveted Grating and Close Mesh Steel Grating), and Surface Type (Serrated Steel Grating and Plain Steel Grating): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2032". According to the report, the steel grating walkways market was valued at $184.4 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $241.6 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 3% from 2024 to 2032.Increase in demand from end-use industries with its properties such as excellent tensile strength and technological advancements fuel the growth of the global steel grating market. However, occurrence of carbon emissions during manufacturing process and abundant availability of FRP grating restrain the market growth. On the other hand, availability of many customizations in grating products creates new opportunities in the next few years.Request PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3229 The carbon steel grating segment dominated the global steel grating market share, in terms of revenue.On the basis of material type, the market is divided into carbon steel grating, stainless steel grating, and mild steel grating. The carbon steel grating segment garnered a high market share in 2022, accounting for more than half of the market revenue. Rapid industrialization and infrastructure development in emerging markets created new opportunities for steel grating manufacturers. The demand for steel grating walkways was particularly high in regions with significant industrial activity, such as North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. These regions have extensive infrastructure and industrial facilities that require robust & reliable walkway solutions.The welded steel grating segment dominated the market in 2023.Depending on fabrication, the market is segregated into welded steel grating, swage locked grating, press locked grating, riveted grating, and close mesh steel grating. Welded steel grating is the leading segment that dominated the global market with more than one-third of the total share in 2023. Steel gratings are extensively used in industrial walkways, maintenance platforms, and pedestrian pathways due to their ability to support heavy loads and their resistance to harsh environmental conditions. This makes them ideal for use in industries such as oil and gas, power generation, and manufacturing.Asia-Pacific dominated the market share in terms of revenue in 2023The steel grating walkways market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and MEA. In 2022, Asia-Pacific accounted for more than one third of market share and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. China holds the maximum share in the steel grating walkways market in Asia-Pacific.Inquire Before Buying @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A16442 By end-use industry, the oil & gas segment accounted for the highest share in 2019, contributing to more than one-tenth of the global steel grating market, and is projected to maintain its lead position by 2027. However, the pharmaceuticals segment is expected to witness the largest CAGR of 5.5% from 2020 to 2027.By region, Asia-Pacific contributed the highest share in 2019, holding more than one-third of the global market, and will maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Moreover, this region is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.0% from 2020 to 2027. The report also discusses regions including North America, Europe, and LAMEA.Major players of the global steel grating market analyzed in the research include Nucor Corporation, Sinosteel Corporation, Valmont Industries, Anping Enzar Metal Products Co. Ltd., Alabama Metal Industries, Corporation (AMICO), P&R Metals, Ohio Gratings, Interstate Gratings, Lionweld Kennedy, and Litchgitter GmbH.Interested in Procuring This Report? Visit Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/steel-grating-market/purchase-options About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." 