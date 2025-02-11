Medium Voltage Vacuum Circuit Breaker Market to Reach $4.0 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 7.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The global medium voltage vacuum circuit breaker market has experienced growth due to maintenance-free vacuum circuit breakers paired with grid modernization and increasing adoption of grid-connected renewable energy sources.

Wilmington, Delaware, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Medium Voltage Vacuum Circuit Breaker Market by Capacity Bands (5 to 15kV, 16 to 27kV, and 28 to 40kV), Installation Location (Indoor and Outdoor) and End-use Industry (Transit, Data Centers, Renewable Energy, Mining, Oil & Gas, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2032". According to the report, the "medium voltage vacuum circuit breaker market" was valued at $2.1 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $4.0 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2024 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth

The prime factors driving the growth of the Medium Voltage Vacuum Circuit Breaker Market include surge in demand for reliable power distribution systems, replacement of aging infrastructure, integration of renewable energy sources, and rise in need for efficient and safe electrical networks. In addition, the ongoing urbanization and industrialization across various regions are significantly contributing to market expansion. The shift towards smart grids and digitalization in power distribution systems is also propelling the demand for advanced medium voltage vacuum circuit breakers. Furthermore, stringent regulations related to safety, environmental protection, and energy efficiency are influencing the design and manufacturing of these circuit breakers, ensuring they meet high standards of performance and reliability. The growing investments in infrastructure development, particularly in emerging economies, are creating numerous opportunities for market growth. Lastly, technological advancements in vacuum interrupter technology and the increasing adoption of predictive maintenance and remote monitoring solutions are enhancing the operational efficiency and reliability of medium voltage vacuum circuit breakers.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2032 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $2.1 billion Market Size in 2032 $4.0 billion CAGR 7.8% No. of Pages in Report 330 Segments Covered Capacity Bands, Installation Location, End-use Industry, and Region Drivers Maintenance-free vacuum circuit breakers Grid modernization and increasing adoption of grid-connected renewable energy sources Surge in demand from the power sector for better and more reliable performance Opportunities Rise in infrastructural developments Restraint Risk of overvoltage during switching





Segment Highlights

The 5 to 15kV segment's prominence in the medium voltage vacuum circuit breaker market is driven by its optimal balance between performance and cost, making it a preferred choice for a wide range of applications, including industrial, commercial, and utility sectors. This voltage range is particularly suitable for medium-sized power distribution systems, offering reliable protection and control. The increasing demand for efficient and safe power distribution solutions in urban and rural areas, coupled with the ongoing expansion of electrical infrastructure, has significantly contributed to the growth of this segment. In addition, advancements in technology have led to the development of more compact and efficient circuit breakers within this voltage range, further enhancing their appeal. The ability to handle higher fault currents and provide better arc quenching capabilities compared to lower voltage ranges also makes the 5 to 15kV segment a critical component in modern power systems.

The indoor segment's major share in the installation location of medium voltage vacuum circuit breakers can be attributed to the growing need for space-efficient and safe electrical installations in urban environments. Indoor installations offer several advantages, including protection from environmental factors such as dust, moisture, and extreme temperatures, which can adversely affect the performance and longevity of electrical equipment. This segment is particularly important in densely populated areas where outdoor installations may not be feasible due to space constraints or aesthetic considerations. The trend towards smart buildings and the integration of advanced monitoring and control systems also supports the growth of indoor installations, as these environments require reliable and compact circuit breakers that can be easily integrated into building management systems. Furthermore, indoor installations often involve critical infrastructure such as hospitals, data centers, and commercial buildings, where the reliability and safety of electrical systems are paramount.

The renewable energy segment's dominance in the medium voltage vacuum circuit breaker market in 2023 is driven by the global shift towards sustainable energy sources and the increasing integration of renewable energy into the power grid. As countries strive to reduce their carbon footprint and meet international climate goals, the deployment of renewable energy projects such as wind farms, solar power plants, and hydroelectric facilities has accelerated. Medium voltage vacuum circuit breakers play a crucial role in these installations by providing reliable protection and control for the electrical systems that connect renewable energy sources to the grid. The intermittent nature of renewable energy generation, with its frequent fluctuations in power output, necessitates robust and responsive circuit breakers that can handle varying load conditions and ensure the stability of the power supply. In addition, government incentives and policies promoting renewable energy adoption have further fueled the growth of this segment, making it a key driver of the overall market.

Players: -

ABB

Schneider Electric

Eaton Corporation

Legrand

Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

TOSHIBA CORPORATION

Siemens AG

Arteche

Chint Electric Co Ltd.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global medium voltage vacuum circuit breaker market. These players have adopted strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Recent Development:

In November 2022, Siemens expanded its circuit breaker offerings by introducing the HB1-Compact. This new model is a versatile addition, suitable for both indoor and outdoor applications, and supports voltage ratings up to 12 kV. The compact design makes space-constrained space-constrainedsit ideal for space-constrained installations while maintaining Siemens' commitment to reliability and safety in power distribution.

In May 2023, Mitsubishi Electric planned to invest $231.2 million to set up a manufacturing facility in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, It was expected to give employment of 2,004 people.

In October 2022, Mitsubishi Electric announced the 72kV vacuum circuit breaker (VCB) with dry-air insulation. It designed, assembled, and tested in the U.S.A., MEPPI's 72kV vacuum circuit breaker meets all certification standards. The 72kV VCB employs Mitsubishi Electric's provides customers with a cost-effective, environmentally responsible, zero global warming potential option to SF6 gas and alternative gasinsulating mediums.

In June 2021, Mitsubishi Electric and Siemens Energysigned a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on the development of high voltage switching solutionsthatsubstitute traditional greenhouse gases with clean air for insulation. This partnership aimsto accelerate the creation of environmentally friendly insulation technologiesfor higher voltage applications. The companies have upgraded their 245 kV dead-tank circuit breaker to support climate-neutral high-voltage switching solutions, while continuing to independently produce,service, and market their respective switchgear products.

Medium Voltage Vacuum Circuit Breaker Market Key Segments:

By Capacity Bands

5 to 15kV

16 to 27kV

28 to 40kV

By Installation Location

Indoor

Outdoor

By End-Use Industry

Transit

Data Centers

Renewable Energy

Mining

Oil and Gas

Others

By Region

North America: U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe: UK, Germany, France, Italy, Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific: China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA: Latin America, Middle East, Africa

