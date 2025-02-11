Disinfectant Market to Grow at a CAGR of 5.7% and will Reach USD 8.8 billion by 2034

Disinfectant Market Size, Share, and Trend

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report, the disinfectant market was valued at $4.8 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $8.8 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2024 to 2034.Request The Sample PDF Of This Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A06360 Prime determinants of growthThe market demand for disinfectants is driven by several factors, including increased awareness of hygiene and infection control measures, particularly in response to global health crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic. Industries such as healthcare, food processing, and hospitality require effective disinfection solutions to maintain cleanliness standards and prevent the spread of pathogens. Regulatory requirements and standards set by health authorities worldwide also contribute significantly to market growth, mandating the use of approved disinfectants in various settings. Moreover, advancements in disinfection technologies, such as ultraviolet light and electrostatic sprayers, have expanded the range and efficacy of available products, further stimulating market demand for disinfectants. Furthermore, the growing urbanization, increase in healthcare expenditures, and rise in concerns over antibiotic resistance and healthcare-associated infections further fuel the need for innovative disinfection solutions that can efficiently and safely eliminate pathogens from surfaces and environments.The quaternary ammonium compounds segment led the market in 2023.By type, the quaternary ammonium compounds segment held the highest market share in 2023. Quaternary ammonium compounds are effective against a wide range of microorganisms including bacteria, viruses, and fungi, which has made them versatile for various applications in healthcare, food processing, and hospitality industries. Quats are stable, non-corrosive to surfaces, and have low toxicity profiles at effective concentrations, which enhances their safety and usability. They are also compatible with a wide range of materials, making them suitable for disinfecting both hard and soft surfaces. In addition, their residual antimicrobial activity provides prolonged protection against microbial regrowth compared to some other disinfectants. These factors, combined with regulatory approvals and widespread adoption in infection control protocols, contribute to the dominant position of quaternary ammonium compounds in the global disinfectant market.Procure Complete Report (306 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/60d1592170a58cab22f34833db504343 The liquid segment held the highest market share in 2023.By formulation, the liquid segment held the highest market share in 2023 owing to their versatility and ease of use across various applications. Disinfectants are formulated in liquid form for practicality in application methods such as spraying, wiping, or soaking. Liquid disinfectants can be easily distributed over surfaces, which ensures thorough coverage and contact time required for effective disinfection. Moreover, they are available in a wide range of formulations with different active ingredients, catering to specific disinfection needs against bacteria, viruses, fungi, and other pathogens. The fluid nature of liquid disinfectant allows for convenient packaging and transportation, facilitating their widespread use in healthcare facilities, households, food processing industries, and public spaces. Thus, the flexibility in application and effectiveness has made liquid disinfectants a preferred choice, contributing to their dominant market share in the global disinfectant industry.The healthcare providers segment held the highest market share in 2023.By end user, the healthcare providers segment held the highest market share in 2023. Healthcare providers prioritize applying disinfectants due to their critical role in preventing infections spreading within clinical settings. Disinfectants are essential tools to eliminate or reduce microbial contamination on surfaces, medical equipment, and in the air, thereby lowering the risk of healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) . Healthcare providers adhere to stringent hygiene protocols mandated by regulatory bodies to maintain patient safety and uphold healthcare standards. In addition, the emergence of antibiotic-resistant organisms and infectious disease outbreaks have highlighted the importance of effective disinfection practices, thus driving the market growth. Furthermore, regular and thorough disinfection helps protect both patients and healthcare workers, which ensures a safer healthcare environment beneficial for healing and recovery.The B2B segment dominated the market in 2023.By distribution channel, the B2B segment held the highest market share in 2023. Disinfectants experience high sales in B2B (business-to-business) distribution channels primarily owing to their widespread use across institutional and commercial settings. B2B channels cater to healthcare facilities, food processing plants, hospitality sectors, and other industries where maintaining stringent hygiene standards is crucial for public health and safety compliance. These sectors require bulk quantities of disinfectants to ensure effective sanitation of large spaces, equipment, and surfaces regularly. Moreover, B2B distribution offers specialized products tailored to meet industry-specific regulatory requirements and performance standards. The reliability, consistency, and support provided by B2B suppliers in terms of training, technical assistance, and customized solutions further drive their preference among businesses that prioritize efficient disinfection practices to mitigate risks of contamination and uphold operational continuity.North America led the market share in 2023By region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023. North America has high demand for disinfectants primarily owing to its large and advanced healthcare sector, which includes hospitals, clinics, and long-term care facilities that require stringent infection control measures. The region also has a robust food processing industry that mandates rigorous sanitation protocols to ensure food safety. Moreover, the densely populated urban centers and high standards for cleanliness in residential, commercial, and public spaces contribute to consistent demand for effective disinfectants in North America. The prevalence of infectious diseases and seasonal outbreaks has further driven the need for reliable disinfection solutions. Furthermore, regulatory frameworks such as those set by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in the U.S. mandate the use of registered disinfectants, driving ongoing market demand for disinfectant products that meet safety and efficacy standards.Players: -Whiteley Corporation.Kimberly-Clark CorporationCardinal HealthPal International Ltd.STERIS PLCHindustan Unilever LtdNovartis AGReckitt BenckiserBio-Cide International Inc.Johnson & JohnsonThe report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global disinfectant market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global disinfectant market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to highlight the competitive scenario.

Recent Industry Dev

In May 2023, LANXESS announced that its broad-spectrum disinfectant, Rely+On Virkon, has proven effective against the yeast Candida auris, which is drug-resistant and poses significant health risks in healthcare settings.

In April 2023, SC Johnson launched the FamilyGuard Brand Disinfectant Spray, designed to help protect families against germs by disinfecting hard, non-porous surfaces

In March 2021, Clorox partnered with Cleveland Clinic and CDC to offer disinfectant sprays and cleaning best practices to clients such as United Airlines, Uber Technologies, and AMC Theatres, expanding its consumer base in North America.

