De-aromatic Solvent Industry Analysis in APAC is Projected to Reach a Value of US$ 1,185.4 Mn at a 7.4% CAGR by 2034

Rising demand for eco-friendly solvents drives growth in APAC's de-aromatic solvent industry, fueled by industrial expansion and sustainability trends.

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The APAC de-aromatic solvent industry is valued at $589.5 million in 2024 and is projected to grow at a 7.4% CAGR through 2034, reaching $1,185.4 million by the end of the forecast period.Key Growth DriversAutomotive Expansion: Rising consumer demand and industrial growth in APAC drive the use of de-aromatic solvents in paints, varnishes, and cleaning for vehicles.Eco-Friendly Demand: Growing awareness of sustainability is boosting the adoption of green de-aromatic solvents across industries.Agrochemical Growth: Increasing food production needs are fueling demand for de-aromatic solvents in herbicides and pesticides.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:Country-wise InsightsThe Indian de-aromatic solvent industry is poised for growth, driven by the expanding paint and coatings, pharmaceutical, and agrochemical sectors, along with a rising emphasis on sustainable solutions. Companies in this market have opportunities to innovate and collaborate to meet diverse industrial needs, particularly in response to the increasing demand for low-VOC and environmentally friendly solvents.Similarly, the China de-aromatic solvent industry is benefiting from the rapid expansion of the automotive and construction sectors, which require high-performance solvents. The country’s strong focus on green manufacturing and environmental compliance is further accelerating the demand for eco-friendly de-aromatic solvents. Additionally, advancements in technology and strategic partnerships are opening new avenues for industry growth and innovation.Category-wise InsightsThe low flash point segment is projected to account for 36.3% of the market share in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period.The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is experiencing rising demand for low flash point de-aromatic solvents, driven by their effectiveness in industries such as automotive, electronics, and coatings. These solvents facilitate controlled rapid evaporation, enhancing production efficiency. Additionally, stringent environmental regulations in APAC are increasing the demand for low-VOC solvents, aligning with sustainability goals.As industries prioritize safety, sustainability, and operational efficiency, low flash point de-aromatic solvents are becoming the preferred choice, ensuring regulatory compliance while delivering optimal performance. This growing emphasis is expected to drive continued adoption across the APAC market.Competitive LandscapeCompanies in the Asia-Pacific de-aromatic solvent industry are adopting strategic initiatives to enhance profitability and market presence. Many are investing in R&D to develop high-performance, eco-friendly solvents that align with sustainability trends and evolving regulatory standards.Additionally, strategic alliances and partnerships with key end-user industries—such as coatings, paints, and adhesives—are driving industry growth and boosting sales. To further strengthen their competitive edge, some companies are leveraging Industry 4.0 technologies and digitalization to optimize supply chain management, reduce costs, and streamline production processes.Key Industry Developments:Shell Chemical Appalachia LLC, a subsidiary of Shell plc, commenced operations at its Shell Polymers Monaca (SPM) plant in November 2022. This state-of-the-art facility converts low-cost ethane from shale gas into polyethylene, reinforcing Shell’s presence in the polymer industry.In 2023, TotalEnergies completed the acquisition of Total Eren, increasing its stake from 30% to 100%. The integration of Total Eren’s teams into TotalEnergies’ Renewables business unit strengthens its position in the renewable energy sector. This move follows a strategic agreement from 2017, granting TotalEnergies the right to acquire Total Eren at the end of a five-year period.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:Segmentation of APAC De-aromatic Solvent Industry ResearchBy Flash Point:Low Flash PointMedium Flash PointHigh Flash PointBy Region:IndiaChinaJapanSouth KoreaIndonesiaMalaysiaRest of the APACCheck out More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR: Coating Solvent Market : Size has been valued at US$ 10.02 billion in 2024, as analyzed and revealed in the recently published research report by Fact.MR. Worldwide revenue from the sales of coating solvents is forecasted to rise at a CAGR of 4.4% and reach US$ 15.41 billion by the end of 2034. Halogenated Solvent Cleaner Market : Size was valued at US$ 885.3 million in 2023 and has been forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 3.4% to end up at US$ 1.28 billion by 2034.About Us:Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning.With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay competitive.Contact:11140 Rockville PikeSuite 400Rockville, MD 20852United StatesTel: +1 (628) 251-1583Sales Team: sales@factmr.comFollow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.