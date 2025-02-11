Mobile Gaming Market: Competitive Analysis and Industry Forecast | At a CAGR of 11.7% from 2023-2032

The rise in mobile device usage and increased purchasing power are key factors fueling the growth of the mobile gaming market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report, the global mobile gaming market size generated $90.6 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to generate $269.8 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 11.7% from 2022 to 2032.Mobile games are essentially online video games specifically designed for mobile devices, playable over the internet. Over the past five to seven years, mobile gaming has surged in popularity, driven by the enhanced connectivity and evolving technology of modern smartphones.The earliest known mobile game was a Tetris variant on the Hagenuk MT-2000 in 1994. Since then, mobile gaming has advanced significantly, evolving from the simple Snake game on early Nokia phones to immersive 3D and virtual reality experiences. Mobile games can be downloaded from app stores and mobile operator portals, and many devices come preloaded with games by either the manufacturer or the mobile carrier. However, due to limited system resources on smartphones and mobile devices, the gaming experience is not as immersive as on dedicated gaming consoles or PCs. As of 2011, the Sony Ericsson Xperia Play was one of the few devices tailored specifically for mobile gaming.Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 381 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4079 The mobile gaming market consists of several key elements, including game developers, publishers, platform providers, advertisers, and consumers. This industry revolves around the creation, distribution, and monetization of mobile games through various strategies such as free-to-play models with in-app purchases, premium games, and ad-supported formats. The market also features a diverse range of game genres, including action, role-playing, strategy, and more. Furthermore, mobile gaming has a global presence, making games accessible to users worldwide and expanding its overall influence.Technological advancements, such as improved graphics, augmented reality (AR), and virtual reality (VR), are continuously shaping the mobile gaming industry. In 2022, mobile gaming alone accounted for nearly half of the global gaming industry's massive $180 billion revenue. Businesses are recognizing the power of gaming as an engagement tool beyond entertainment. Companies outside the gaming sector, such as Samsung Internet and Tata Play, are leveraging casual games to enhance user engagement. Research by Gamezop, a platform that provides games for over 7,000 brands, indicates that integrating games can boost user engagement by up to 40%, highlighting the impact of casual gaming in non-gaming industries.The key factors such as increase in use and availability of mobile devices, and growth in purchasing power of people, are significant factors driving the growth of this market. In addition, lack of user privacy has hampered the market growth. Furthermore, rise of mobile e-sports and advancements in AR and VR technologies are expected to provide opportunities for market growth during the forecast period.Make a Direct Purchase: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/mobile-gaming-market/purchase-options Covid-19 ScenarioThe mobile gaming market faced a downturn due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent global lockdowns.However, the demand for mobile gaming software was restored as the global situation started ameliorating. This, in turn, presented various growth opportunities for companies operating in the mobile gaming market.Based on device type, the smartphone segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the global mobile gaming market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the immense use of smartphones by the majority of the population in the world as compared to tablets. However, the tablet segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 14.2% from 2022 to 2032. This is attributed to the growth in demand and manufacturing of tablets that come with wider screens, better features, and visuals, and provide convenience for users to operate and are portable such as phones to carry anywhere.Based on genre, the action segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one-fourth of the share in the global mobile gaming market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the large use of on-premise mobile gaming software used by companies. This is attributed to the huge popularity of shooting games such as Modern Warfare 2, Splatoon 3, and Valorent. However, the role playing segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 16.5% from 2022 to 2032. This is attributed to the increase in popularity of story mode games and multiple team games in which each character play a different role. Games such as GTA, Pubg, FIFA, and God of War have increased more user engagement and developed more of a social and emotional connection among users.Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4079 Based on platform, the google play segment held the largest share in 2022, thus contributing to nearly three-fourths of share in the mobile gaming market. This is attributed to the high use of aptitude/psychometric test in corporate, education, and government sectors to judge the candidates. This is attributed to the large presence of Android phone users globally as compared to iPhones. However, the app store segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 14.2 % from 2022 to 2032 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is attributed to growth in shift toward use of iPhone which come with aesthetic features, marvelous touch, high- resolution cameras, high-resolution video software, and fast iOS processors which make the user stuck to the brand. In addition, the high security provided by I-phone as compared to other phones.Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global mobile gaming market revenue, in the region. This can be attributed to the large presence of video game and graphics-producing companies such as Electronic Arts, Activision, Nvidia, and Rockstar Games, present in the region. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 14.8% from 2022 to 2032, and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to the large number of gaming start-ups growing in the region. In addition, a large amount of gaming tournaments are being increasingly held in Asia-Pacific region.Leading Market Players: -Google Inc.Apple Inc.Electronic Arts Inc.Ubisoft Entertainment SAGameloft SEKabam Games Inc.Rovio Entertainment OyjNintendo Co. Ltd.Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.Tencent Holdings Limited.If you have any special requirements, Request customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/4079 The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global mobile gaming market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.Other Trending Reports:1. 