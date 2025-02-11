Last Mile Delivery Market Size, Share, Growth, Competitive Landscape and Industry Analysis Report by 2031

Last Mile Delivery Industry

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Last Mile Delivery Market by Service Type (Business-To-Business (B2B), Business-To-Consumer (B2C), Customer-To-Customer (C2C)), by Vehicle Type (Motorcycle, LCV, HCV, Drones), by Mode of Operation (Non-Autonomous, Autonomous), by Delivery Mode (Regular Delivery, Same-Day Delivery or Express Delivery), by Application (E Commerce, Retail and FMCG, Healthcare, Mails and Packages, Others), by Destination (Domestic, International): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031." According to the report, the global last mile delivery industry size generated $131.5 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $288.9 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 8.1% from 2022 to 2031.

𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬, 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬

The expansion of the e-commerce industry, surge in utilization of drones and ground delivery vehicles by delivery companies, and rise in demand for fast delivery of packages drive the growth of the global last mile delivery market. However, poor infrastructure & high logistics costs and lack of control of manufacturers and retailers on the logistics services restrain the market growth. Contrarily, rise in technological innovations and investments by top market players create new opportunities in the coming years.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

1. 𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐧𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐃𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬●Companies are investing in drones, autonomous vehicles, and robotic couriers to enhance delivery efficiency and reduce costs.●Notable players like Amazon, FedEx, and Starship Technologies are testing drone and robot-based delivery solutions.2. 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐞-𝐃𝐚𝐲 & 𝐎𝐧-𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬●Increasing customer expectations have led to a surge in same-day and instant delivery options.●Retail giants like Walmart, Amazon, and Target are expanding their rapid delivery services.3. 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐀𝐈 & 𝐌𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠●AI-powered route optimization, demand forecasting, and delivery scheduling improve efficiency.●Logistics companies use predictive analytics to enhance operational decision-making.4. 𝐒𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬 & 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬●Focus on electric vehicles (EVs), carbon-neutral deliveries, and eco-friendly packaging.●Companies like DHL and UPS are investing in EV fleets and alternative fuels.5. 𝐌𝐢𝐜𝐫𝐨-𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐂𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐬 & 𝐔𝐫𝐛𝐚𝐧 𝐖𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠●Retailers are adopting hyperlocal warehouses to speed up deliveries.●This trend is gaining traction in densely populated urban areas.6. 𝐂𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐝𝐬𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐞𝐝 & 𝐆𝐢𝐠 𝐄𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐨𝐦𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐥𝐬●Rise of third-party delivery platforms like Uber Eats, DoorDash, and Instacart.●More businesses leverage gig workers for flexible and scalable delivery operations.7. 𝐁𝐥𝐨𝐜𝐤𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐢𝐧 & 𝐈𝐨𝐓 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐄𝐧𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐝 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐲●Blockchain is being used for real-time tracking, fraud prevention, and secure transactions.●IoT sensors enable temperature monitoring and live package tracking for sensitive goods.8. 𝐑𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐃𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐭-𝐭𝐨-𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐫 (𝐃𝐓𝐂) 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐥𝐬●Brands are bypassing traditional logistics networks to offer direct shipping to customers.●This shift increases control over the delivery experience and reduces dependency on third-party couriers.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐝𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝Based on delivery mode, the regular delivery segment contributed to the highest market share in 2021, contributing to more than two-thirds of the global last mile delivery market, and is estimated to continue its dominant share during the forecast period. This is attributed to this mode being relatively less expensive as compared to same-day express or delivery mode. However, the same-day delivery or express delivery segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 10.5% from 2022 to 2031, owing to increased demand for easy and quick availability of various products across the globe.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐞-𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏

Based on application, the e-commerce segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global last mile delivery market, and is projected to maintain its leadership status by 2031. This is due to surge in online shopping, rise in number of businesses coming online, and increase in penetration of internet across the world. However, the retail and FMCG segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 9.6% from 2022 to 2031, owing to supply of local and international brands to shoppers and other advantages in terms of skills, labor costs, access to raw materials, ease of doing business, and proximity to customers.𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐭𝐨 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed to the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global last mile delivery market, and is projected to continue its lead position by 2031. This is attributed to surge in standards of living, high government support for development of logistics infrastructure, rise in international trade, and significant rise in online-commerce retail sales. However, LAMEA is estimated to witness the largest CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period. This is due to increase in demand for fast transport services, economic development, rise in customer demand for same-day deliveries with the e-commerce growth, increase in number of new start-ups, and strong presence of local and international players.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

A1 Express Services Inc.
Amazon.com
Aramex
BEST Inc
DB Schenker
Deutsche Post AG (DHL GROUP)
DPD
Drone Delivery Canada
Dropoff, Inc.
DSV (DSV PANALPINA)
FedEx
Flirtey
Flytrex AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

