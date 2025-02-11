NSF invests $40M to strengthen STEM research capacity and workforce development across five EPSCoR jurisdictions

The U.S. National Science Foundation is investing approximately $40 million to support research and STEM workforce development in Delaware, Guam, Kentucky, Louisiana and Vermont. These grants are part of the NSF Established Program to Stimulate Competitive Research (NSF EPSCoR), which aims to bolster research competitiveness among 28 targeted states and territories, referred to as jurisdictions.

"EPSCoR is a driving force in enabling STEM research for everyone, everywhere, ensuring broad access to innovation and opportunity," said NSF Director Sethuraman Panchanathan. "This cohort of E-CORE projects exemplifies the transformative power of investing in research infrastructure, and their contributions are poised to generate a lasting, sustainable impact on these jurisdictions' research ecosystems."

This is the third cohort of awards made through the NSF EPSCoR Research Infrastructure Improvement Program: EPSCoR Collaborations for Optimizing Research Ecosystems (NSF E-CORE). Over the next four years, the teams will each receive roughly $8 million to improve research infrastructure, build collaborative partnerships and expand science, technology, engineering and mathematics networks within their jurisdiction. NSF E-CORE was established in response to the 2022 Study of the Established Program to Stimulate Competitive Research, the Envisioning the Future of NSF EPSCoR Final Report and the "CHIPS and Science Act of 2022."

Through these projects, awardees will help drive scalable impacts that align with EPSCoR goals. The projects will promote research with practical benefits, boost economic growth and address research infrastructure gaps in areas that have historically received less funding, supporting innovation, technology and education across the U.S. and its territories.

The awardees and summary of each project are listed below: