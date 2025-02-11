NSF invests $40M to strengthen STEM research capacity and workforce development across five EPSCoR jurisdictions
The U.S. National Science Foundation is investing approximately $40 million to support research and STEM workforce development in Delaware, Guam, Kentucky, Louisiana and Vermont. These grants are part of the NSF Established Program to Stimulate Competitive Research (NSF EPSCoR), which aims to bolster research competitiveness among 28 targeted states and territories, referred to as jurisdictions.
"EPSCoR is a driving force in enabling STEM research for everyone, everywhere, ensuring broad access to innovation and opportunity," said NSF Director Sethuraman Panchanathan. "This cohort of E-CORE projects exemplifies the transformative power of investing in research infrastructure, and their contributions are poised to generate a lasting, sustainable impact on these jurisdictions' research ecosystems."
This is the third cohort of awards made through the NSF EPSCoR Research Infrastructure Improvement Program: EPSCoR Collaborations for Optimizing Research Ecosystems (NSF E-CORE). Over the next four years, the teams will each receive roughly $8 million to improve research infrastructure, build collaborative partnerships and expand science, technology, engineering and mathematics networks within their jurisdiction. NSF E-CORE was established in response to the 2022 Study of the Established Program to Stimulate Competitive Research, the Envisioning the Future of NSF EPSCoR Final Report and the "CHIPS and Science Act of 2022."
Through these projects, awardees will help drive scalable impacts that align with EPSCoR goals. The projects will promote research with practical benefits, boost economic growth and address research infrastructure gaps in areas that have historically received less funding, supporting innovation, technology and education across the U.S. and its territories.
The awardees and summary of each project are listed below:
-
E-CORE RII: Strengthening Partnerships for Advancing Research Capacity in Delaware
Led by the University of Delaware, this project's vision is to create an inclusive, open, collaborative research ecosystem as well as to train and retain a highly skilled workforce. The project focuses on strengthening the state's data and intellectual property infrastructure, improving communication and access to STEM programming, supporting entrepreneurial training and fostering cross-institutional collaborations. By addressing these needs, this project will boost cutting-edge research carried out by interdisciplinary teams, resulting in substantial gains in Delaware's knowledge-based economy.
Collaborating institutions: Delaware State University, Delaware Technical and Community College, and Goldey-Beacom College.
-
E-CORE RII: Optimizing Research Infrastructure in Guam
Led by the University of Guam, this project will build networks within Guam's research ecosystem to promote and support the development of competitive scientific research. The project will manage and coordinate research ecosystem growth to support improvements to jurisdictional research infrastructure. Additionally, it will support the training of a diverse STEM workforce ready to engage with emerging economic opportunities driven by scientific research and development. Through organization of workshops and strategic planning activities with Guam's stakeholder community, the project aims to identify areas and opportunities for growth, foster and strengthen partnerships and promote efforts to secure external funding to strengthen the territory's capacity for scientific research. The project will provide project development as well as management and administrative support for these efforts to grow and strengthen Guam's research ecosystem.
Collaborating institution: Guam Community College.
-
E-CORE RII: Technology for Innovative Visualization, Aggregation & Training in Environmental Preparedness and Resilience for Kentucky
This project, led by the Kentucky Science & Technology Corporation, aims to expedite solutions to existing and rising challenges in climate resilience in Kentucky by increasing the capacity and connectivity of the research ecosystem throughout the state. Project outcomes will reduce the potential for damage and preserve life, develop new technologies, contribute to economic growth and job creation and build a more climate-resilient and prosperous future for all Kentuckians.
Collaborating institution: Kentucky State University.
-
E-CORE RII: Louisiana Networks of Excellence for Tomorrow
Led by the Louisiana Board of Regents, this project aims to build and sustain strong networks of collaboration, communication and partnership among the jurisdiction's institutions of higher education, connecting all stakeholders to the various resources, facilities and opportunities available in the state. Additionally, key project activities will include mentoring programs, competitive graduate student scholarships and fellowships and K-12 outreach activities.
Collaborating institutions: Louisiana State University and A&M College, Louisiana Tech University, Southern University and A&M College and the University of New Orleans.
-
E-CORE RII: The Science and Technology Research Initiative for the Vermont Economy
This project, led by Landmark College, aims to build an inclusive research ecosystem to serve as a cornerstone of the Vermont economy. The project's goal is to establish administrative support to build and sustain a diverse, integrated science and technology research ecosystem in Vermont. The project also aims to expand opportunities in STEM education and research for students who are neurodivergent, first-generation, low-income or multilingual, in order to ensure opportunities for all talented students. The project will build research capacity through training, increasing research opportunities and creating new science and technology jobs. It will contribute to expanding the science and technology workforce locally and nationally.
Collaborating institutions: Bennington College and Community College of Vermont.
