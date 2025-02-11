Submit Release
Statement of Sen. Win Gatchalian on NFA’s rollout of cheaper rice this week

February 11, 2025

STATEMENT OF SEN. WIN GATCHALIAN ON NFA'S ROLLOUT OF CHEAPER RICE THIS WEEK

The commencement of the National Food Authority's sale of cheaper rice is a welcome development as this would largely benefit underprivileged households.

The NFA should work closely with local government units to guarantee transparency and accountability in the distribution process so that the intended beneficiaries truly benefit from this initiative. Further, the NFA, in close coordination with law enforcement agencies, should implement a strict monitoring of rice supplies to prevent hoarding that could unduly jack up prices to the detriment of the rest of consumers.

More importantly, the government should come up with long-term solutions to keep prices at affordable levels. Such solutions should include programs to address price manipulation schemes and production efficiency strategies to boost output.

