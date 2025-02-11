SCAN’s Chief Corporate Development Officer, Rona Li, recognized as one of Modern Healthcare’s 40 Under 40

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SCAN Group , a diversified not-for-profit healthcare company that operates SCAN Health Plan , one of the nation's largest and fastest growing not-for-profit Medicare Advantage health plans, is pleased to announce that its Chief Corporate Development Officer, Rona Li, was named one of Modern Healthcare’s 40 under 40.This award recognizes the healthcare industry's rising stars age 40 and under who contribute to a culture of innovation and help their organizations achieve and exceed financial, operational, and clinical goals.“I am honored to receive this recognition and to be among highly esteemed healthcare leaders who are aiming to improve healthcare for all,” said Li. “I am grateful for the opportunity to support SCAN’s mission to keep seniors healthy and independent and to enhance the not-for-profit healthcare experience for America’s seniors.”“Rona has the energy, discipline and passion to drive real impact in American healthcare over what will be a long and impactful career,” said Dr. Sachin H. Jain, CEO of SCAN Group and SCAN Health Plan. “SCAN is fortunate to have someone with her high integrity and mission-alignment leading our corporate development efforts.”Growth and InvestmentsAt SCAN, Li oversees a diverse eight-figure portfolio encompassing venture investments from Seed through Series D, alongside majority-to-wholly-owned care delivery entities that are generating substantial growth. Here are some examples.• Welcome Health, SCAN’s geriatric primary care medical group, is on track to serve over 3,000 members through the implementation of three new payer contracts and a practice acquisition, with another on the horizon for 2025.• Homebase Medical, SCAN’s in-home care provider, has expanded into Arizona and has broadened its services to include chronic disease management, integrated behavioral health and palliative care.• MyPlace Health, SCAN’s joint venture participating in the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE), opened its first center in downtown Los Angeles in 2024 and will open a second center in south Los Angeles in 2025. MyPlace Health anticipates membership growth that will exceed the typical first-year growth of most PACE programs.• Healthcare in Action, SCAN’s integrative street medicine provider, has grown significantly since its inception and now operates in 18 California communities across six counties, providing comprehensive care to 8,400 individuals experiencing or at risk of homelessness.Enhancing Member ExperienceUnder Li’s guidance and leadership, SCAN is redefining member experiences by addressing the full spectrum of members’ wants and needs. This initiative has resulted in new relationships with prominent consumer brands, offering SCAN members value-added benefits worth millions of dollars. These collaborations include caregiver support, a renowned clinical weight loss program, in-home massages, expedited travel security programs and consumer technology discounts.In addition to creating a more personalized, efficient and seamless healthcare journey for SCAN members, Li has established partnerships with organizations that provide enhanced experiences in the areas of digital member engagement, call center experience and medication management.Li has also spearheaded participation and strategy development of soon-to-be-announced joint ventures and partnerships that will bring not-for-profit Medicare Advantage (MA) healthcare to thousands of new customers in emerging markets. More information on this venture is set to be revealed in the spring of 2025.“Whether it is working in an emergency department, behind the scenes developing smart AI tools or in so many of the other roles needed in healthcare today, the 2025 class of 40 Under 40 demonstrate a dedication to improving their organizations, the industry and access to medical care,” said Mary Ellen Podmolik, editor-in-chief of Modern Healthcare. “Our honorees already are role models blazing trails and we look forward to seeing their career journeys progress in healthcare.”The profiles of all the honorees are featured in the February 10, 2025 issue of MH magazine and online at ModernHealthcare.com/40Under40.About SCANSCAN Group, is a mission-driven not-for-profit organization dedicated to tackling some of the biggest issues in healthcare for older adults, including chronic illness, access to care, homelessness, inequities, and loneliness. SCAN Group’s Medicare Advantage health plan, SCAN Health Plan, is one of the nation’s foremost not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans and serves over 294,000 members in California, Arizona, Nevada, Texas, and New Mexico. Independence at Home, a SCAN Health Plan community service, provides vitally needed services and support to seniors and their caregivers. Since 2020, SCAN has launched four mission-aligned medical groups*, including Healthcare in Action, Welcome Health, Homebase Medical and myPlace Health (a joint venture with Commonwealth Care Alliance), each of which focuses on meeting the needs of older adults. SCAN’s care delivery affiliates collectively serve more than 30,000 members. To learn more, visit www.thescangroup.org * Other medical groups are available in SCAN Health Plan’s networkAbout Modern HealthcareModern Healthcare is the most trusted business news and information brand in the healthcare industry. 