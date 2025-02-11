More homes and shops proposed in St Clair Code Amendment

Release date: 11/02/25

A code amendment will investigate a proposal by a private landowner to develop land around the St Clair Shopping Centre to create a new housing, retail and hospitality development.

The rezoning proposal seeks to create an improved ‘gateway’ to the St Clair development and indicates an intention to increase maximum building heights. However, the specific height sought has not yet been identified, with investigations proposed to determine heights appropriate for the area.

Nearby buildings are up to four-storeys in height and are predominantly medium density residential dwellings, although there are some five level apartment blocks within the vicinity.

The site adjoins the St Clair Train Station and includes the one to two level St Clair Village Shopping Centre.

This suburban activity centre includes a supermarket, pharmacy, medical centre, dentist, plus a range of food retailers and take away shops. The affected area also includes the car park and vacant land to the north.

Now that the St Clair Code Amendment has been initiated, the private proponent will conduct further investigations, community consultation and master planning before the rezoning application comes back to the Minister for Planning for determination.

Quotes

Attributable to Nick Champion

This code amendment will investigate the potential to add more housing and shops to a strategic location immediately next to the Railway Station and along a major urban corridor.

Developments along key transport routes are an opportunity to achieve an increase in density so there can be more housing choice and options for the community.

The proposal to increase maximum building heights has merit given the site’s location however further investigations are required to determine the extent to which height limits could be increased without having detrimental impacts on the neighbourhood.

Attributable to Joe Szakacs

St Clair is a vibrant and connected community, and a wonderful place for young people and families.

Since coming to Government we've invested more than $1.5 million to improve amenity in St Clair, including for upgrades to the walking trail and community facilities.

I welcome any proposal that seeks to improve the community through better services and greater amenity.