Extended shop trading for LIV Golf and Festival Season

Release date: 11/02/25

The Labor Government has approved extended shop trading in the CBD during LIV Golf and the Adelaide Festival Season.

Under these exemptions, the CBD Tourism Precinct will be able to open until 6pm every Saturday between 15 February and 22 March.

These extended hours will ensure that CBD stores are able to take advantage of the significant tourism activity in the CBD around ‘Mad March’ and provide additional employment opportunities for workers during those periods.

Data from Adelaide Economic Development Agency shows extended shopping hours until 6pm on Saturdays during last year’s festival season helped increase visitation to Rundle Mall by 22 percent, compared to the 12 month average for Saturdays.

Meanwhile, spending in the city increased by 18 percent.

These extended hours were supported by both the Adelaide Economic Development Agency and the Shop, Distributive and Allied Employees Association and are consistent with arrangements in previous years.

Workers cannot be required to work these extra hours unless they voluntarily agree.

Quotes

Attributable to Kyam Maher

Adelaide’s festival season brings an influx of tourists to our CBD and significant opportunities for local businesses.

People visiting the city during these events will be able to shop for longer before heading out for dinner, drinks or a show.

These extended trading hours are a great example of our shop trading reforms working, with both businesses and unions coming together to support these increased opportunities for the CBD.

Attributable to Lord Mayor of Adelaide, Jane Lomax-Smith

Extra shopping hours were an overwhelming success for Rundle Mall during last year’s festival season, and we’re thrilled their back again and extended to include the LIV Golf weekend.

South Australians and interstate and overseas visitors want to shop for longer and later in Rundle Mall when there are festivals, sport and major events happening in the city.

This is an opportunity for city retailers to increase their sales by capitalising on the many millions of extra people who will come through the city in February and March.

For visitors, it means you can shop in Rundle Mall till 6pm, then go straight for dinner and drinks or to see a show, instead of going home when stores would’ve normally closed and coming back later.

Extra shopping hours bring huge economic benefits to the city. Last year, the extra hours on Black Friday and in the lead up to Christmas helped to twice break the record for the most money spent in the city in a single day, with nearly $25 million spent citywide on Friday 20 December.

Attributable to Member for Adelaide, Lucy Hood

As thousands of people flock to our CBD during February and March, we want to ensure our local retailers and small businesses benefit from the buzz.

Our Government is passionate about supporting our city and boosting economic activity – in particular through bringing major events to Adelaide from LIV to Gather Round and our hugely successful Festival Season.

I hope South Australians got some rest over the festive period because LIV, Fringe, Adelaide Festival, WOMADelaide and more are on the on their way - get ready!