South Australia vigilant as H7 avian influenza detected in Victoria

Release date: 11/02/25

South Australian backyard or commercial poultry owners are being urged to closely monitor their flocks and report any signs of disease following the confirmation of highly pathogenic H7N8 avian influenza at an egg farm in northern Victoria.

Importantly, this is not the H5N1 strain that is currently circulating globally, and Australia remains the only continent free from this strain.

There is no known avian influenza detections in poultry in South Australia and consumers can be assured that eggs and poultry products remain safe to eat.

A range of control measures have been implemented in Victoria, including property quarantine and the deployment of Agriculture Victoria staff to support the affected business and conduct further investigations.

Avian influenza can have devastating effects, including severe symptoms and up to 100% mortality in affected flocks, making proactive surveillance and response critical.

South Australia’s $922 million poultry industry remains free of avian influenza, but preparedness measures are in place should an outbreak occur.

South Australia’s ongoing disease surveillance is part of a national approach. It includes actively looking for the disease as part of the National Avian Influenza Wild Bird Surveillance Program, which is coordinated by Wildlife Health Australia.

Detection also relies on those who know their flocks best – poultry and bird owners – to promptly report any signs of disease or unexpected deaths in their flocks, by reporting through the Emergency Animal Disease Hotline on 1800 675 888.

Other key preparedness activities include:

ensuring adequate supplies of response equipment including chemicals and PPE

enhancing the state’s diagnostic capability for responses

purchasing emergency response units including equipment for quarantine, sampling, and decontamination

operational planning for key response activities such as destruction, disposal, and decontamination

training for response readiness to support all areas of EAD response

developing epidemiology skills necessary for an EAD response such as avian influenza including surveillance, tracing, and risk assessment

developing an operational response policy and plan in case of a detection of HPAI in wild birds.

Preparedness against HPAI forms part of a broader State Government $6.8 million commitment to prepare for and respond to Emergency Animal Diseases (EAD).

PIRSA will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide updates as required.

For more information on avian influenza preparedness and biosecurity measures visit: https://pir.sa.gov.au/avian-influenza.

Quotes

Attributable to Clare Scriven

Three different H7 bird flu strains that impacted the poultry industry interstate last year were successfully eradicated.

This is a positive track record, and early reporting by the affected business increases the likelihood that the Victorian Government and industry will be able to control this virus again.

During the previous outbreak, PIRSA provided biosecurity officers to assist with the Victorian response activities, and they have brought back valuable experience and learnings for South Australia.

This is a reminder that biosecurity is everyone’s responsibility, and I urge all poultry owners to immediately report any unusual symptoms in their poultry to the Emergency Animal Disease Hotline.