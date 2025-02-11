DC DMV Announces New We Demand Statehood and Pride Lives Here Specialty Vehicle Tags

Media Contact: Chiderah Monde, PIO; (202) 729-7098

The DC Department of Motor Vehicles (DC DMV) now offers two new specialty vehicle tags for District residents commemorating the “We Demand Statehood” and “Pride” movements. The new tags are now available at all DC DMV service center locations.

The “We Demand Statehood” tag features recognizable DC icons such as cherry blossom flowers and the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge incorporated into a bold new design. The tag supports the fight for District residents’ right to voting representation and comes as a bill to make DC the nation’s 51st state has been reintroduced to Congress. The application fee for the We Demand Statehood tag is $51 and the annual display fee is $26. Both fees will be deposited in the New Columbia Statehood Fund.

The new “Pride” plate comes as 2025 marks the 50th anniversary of Pride celebrations in Washington, DC, with the international World Pride event slated to take place in the District from May 17 to June 8, 2025. The tag features the emblematic LGBTQIA+ rainbow as a ribbon, accompanied by the declaration that “Pride Lives Here.” The application fee is $25 and the annual display fee is $20. Both fees will be deposited in the Office of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Questioning Affairs Fund.

More information about the process for obtaining specialty vehicle tags can be found on the DMV website here. A sample of the new tag designs are available below.