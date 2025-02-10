Mayor Bowser to Deploy District Snow Team in Preparation for Tuesday’s Forecasted Snowfall

(Washington, DC) – In preparation for forecasted snowfall on Tuesday, February 11, Mayor Muriel Bowser is deploying the District Snow Team. Beginning at midnight tonight, salting will begin on all roads, including the National Highway System.



The National Weather Service (NWS) is forecasting snow showers to begin on Tuesday between 1 pm and 3 pm, with potential accumulation of four to six inches. The heaviest snowfall is expected between 6 pm Tuesday and 2 am Wednesday, with lingering impacts through the morning commute. Although brine pretreatment from the previous snow event on Saturday, February 8 may reduce ice buildup, dropping temperatures may lead to icy roadways, posing challenges for safe travel and snow removal operations.



The snow team will engage in a full deployment on Tuesday, consisting of 136 heavy plows (six- and 10-wheel dump trucks) to treat highways, streets, bridges, ramps, and other elevated structures, and 82 light plows (pick-up trucks) to treat smaller streets. In most cases, the Snow Team can begin plowing once there is approximately two inches of accumulation. Bike lanes across the District are serviced by the District Department of Transportation (DDOT).



Leaf collections remain operational through the end of the month but will pause during the deployments due to the use of leaf personnel to address snow operations and inability to collect leaves during inclement weather.

The Department of General Services (DGS) will deploy the snow team at 8 pm on Monday, February 10, to pretreat all DC government properties, including walkways, driveways and entryways at police stations, fire houses, Department of Human Services (DHS) shelters, senior wellness centers, DC Public Schools (DCPS) buildings, and Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) sites. Based on the performance of storm, DGS is prepared to move into removal, cleanup, and post-treatment operations.



Residential and commercial property owners are encouraged to spread abrasives (e.g., salt, pet-friendly deicer, or non-clumping kitty litter) on their sidewalks before precipitation begins to reduce the possibility of icing and to prevent slips and falls. Residents who receive municipal sanitation collections service are advised to place their Department of Public Works (DPW) serviced trash, recycling, and food waste bins out for collection before the precipitation begins to avoid risk of falls.



Residents and visitors are encouraged to register for important weather alerts from the District by signing up for AlertDC at alert.dc.gov. For preparedness tips and additional details on the District’s snow response, visit the Snow Season FAQ Guide.



Cold Weather Emergency and Shelters

Temperatures are expected to be near freezing on Tuesday night and a Cold Weather Emergency may be put in place. Cold Weather Emergencies are triggered by either a combination of temperature and wind chill at 15° F or below, or a combination of temperature and wind chill at 20° F or below along with an accompanying weather event such as snow.



During a Cold Weather Emergency, the District provides additional services and supports to protect residents from life-threatening illness and injuries associated with severe cold weather. Outreach to vulnerable residents is underway to assist unsheltered and vulnerable residents with accessing shelters and other resources.



Residents are encouraged to stay vigilant and to help neighbors experiencing homelessness in need of shelter by calling the Shelter Hotline. To request free, accessible transportation for yourself or someone else, call the Shelter Hotline at 202-399-7093 or by dialing 311. Transportation to shelter is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you believe there is an immediate medical emergency, call 911.



The following shelter locations are open 24/7 during a Cold Weather Emergency:



Shelters for Women

Harriet Tubman – 1910 Massachusetts Avenue SE

Pat Handy – 810 5th Street NW

St. Josephine Bakhita – 6010 Georgia Avenue NW (7pm-7am only)

Eve’s Place – 2210B Adams Place NE

Hypothermia Swing Space – 1009 11th Street NW

CNV-2 South – 425 2nd Street NW

KBEC Family Life Center – 4100 South Capitol Street SE

Shelters for Men

801 East Men’s Shelter and Overflow – 2722 Martin L. King Jr Avenue SE

Adams Place – 2210 Adams Place NE

Emery Shelter and Overflow – 1725 Lincoln Road NE

New York Avenue Men’s Shelter – 1355 New York Avenue NE

Federal City-1 North – 425 2nd Street NW

Salvation Army – 3335 Sherman Avenue NW

CCNV Drop-In Center – 425 2nd Street NW

Shelter for LGBTQ+

Living Life Alternatives – 400 50th Street SE

Families seeking emergency shelter can call the Shelter Hotline at 202-399-7093 or 311 at any time day or night.

For all animal emergencies, including pets left outdoors in extreme weather, call the Brandywine Valley SPCA at 202-888-7387.



Residential Snow Clearing

Residential property owners who are not enrolled in the Sidewalk Shoveling Exemption Program are required to clear snow and ice from their sidewalks within the first eight hours of daylight following the end of a snow event. ServeDC urges residents to volunteer to clear sidewalks for senior residents and those with access and functional needs through the DC Volunteer Snow Team. Residents can register for the DC Volunteer Snow Team here.



Businesses and Streateries

Commercial property owners are required to clear snow and ice from their sidewalks within the first eight hours of daylight following the end of a snow event. DPW recommends that restaurant owners along the treated routes bring in all furniture and other elements within the outdoor dining areas, except for the barriers. Failure to do so may result in damage to the furniture or other streatery materials.



Business owners should clear their sidewalks, parklets, and streateries of snow within eight daylight hours of the storm’s end. Business owner/permit holders are responsible for clearing out all snow within the outdoor dining area and ensuring sidewalks are accessible.



Safety and Preparedness Tips

Stay inside if you can. Cover up and limit exposed skin when you go outside.

Check on your neighbors and learn the signs of hypothermia, especially in young children, the elderly, and those with access and functional needs are the most vulnerable in our community.

Find your snow shovel and make sure it is adequate.

Check and apply your supply of abrasives – deicer, rock salt or non-clumping kitty litter – and get more if necessary.

Avoid driving during the worst part of the storm. If possible, only travel during daylight hours, don’t travel alone, and stay on main roads instead of taking shortcuts.

Have enough over-the-counter and prescription medications for your family and pets.

Make sure your gutters are cleared of leaves. Call 311 to report clogged storm drains/catch basins and other non-emergency hazards or damage.

Keep your vehicle’s fluids tanks – gas, water, antifreeze and windshield wiper – full.

Have a flashlight, blankets, and scrapers in your vehicle before a storm begins.

Install a battery-operated or battery back-up CO detector in your home and/or replace the batteries in existing devices.

Do not use a gas oven, generator, charcoal grill, camp stove, or other gasoline burning device inside your home, basement, or garage.

Avoid frozen pipes by allowing a small trickle of water to run through the pipes.

The District Snow Team will continue to monitor the weather forecast and adjust its response as necessary. For more information about DC’s snow program and preparing for winter weather, visit snow.dc.gov.



