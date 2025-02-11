Allied Payment Network Adds Over 80 Banks and Credit Unions in 2024 to Eclipse 500 Clients

Financial Institutions Seek to Strengthen Community Ties Through Innovative Digital Payments

Allied understands the impact community institutions can have by delivering innovative, real-time digital payments products and services.” — Geoff Knapp, CEO of Allied

FORT WAYNE, IN, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Payment Network, Inc. (Allied), the industry leader in real-time, open-network payments solutions to banks and credit unions across the country, announced today the signing of 84 new financial institutions in 2024, representing an increase of 20% over 2023. Like all its clients, these banks and credit unions seek to deepen engagement for both consumers and businesses within the communities they serve by offering world-class digital payments solutions, following Allied’s mantra that “Moving Money Matters.”Allied’s real-time payments solutions — which include consumer and business bill pay, eBills, PicturePay, P2P, and A2A — are rooted in user-centered design, carefully engineered to provide ease of use and intuitive functionality in one platform. Allied’s expertise in real-time money movement, along with its mission to help establish banks and credit unions as the heart of their communities, has helped to continue its expansion, representing another year of double-digit growth for the company.Allied’s new financial institution clients range in assets from $10 million to more than $3 billion, demonstrating its ability to scale its platform to any size institution. Allied’s solutions are available to more than 500 financial institutions across the nation; processing nearly 13 million payments totaling over $4 billion in 2024.Recently partnered with Allied is $3.1 billion Alexandria, LA-based Red River Bank, which wanted state-of-the-art real-time payments solutions backed by superior customer support in order to fulfill its mission of 'building relationships by putting people first and exceeding expectations every day.’“Although Allied is a smaller company, they are innovative and customer-centric, with a product that’s far superior to our previous provider,” said Edwin Lagarde, Chief Innovation Officer at Red River Bank.Another bank to recently partner with Allied is Indiana-based $565-million NWSB. Founded in 1908 by a group of ten prominent business leaders and farmers who felt New Washington and the surrounding farming communities would be better served with a bank of their own. With the motto, “People you know wherever you go,” the bank has since grown to ten branches serving various communities across southern Indiana.Also partnering with Allied is $1.4-billion Arkansas-based Chambers Bank. Founded in 1930, and guided by values of community, honesty, relationships, respect, and trust, this family-owned institution has remained dedicated to improving the financial well-being and quality of life of the customers and communities it serves.“Banks and credit unions are looking to make a difference in their account-holders’ financial goals and in their lives,” said Geoff Knapp, CEO of Allied. “Allied understands the impact community institutions can have by delivering innovative, real-time digital payments products and services. We are grateful these financial institutions have entrusted us to help them succeed with superior payments solutions that help them strengthen community ties. We’re confident that Allied’s value proposition will lead to an even-stronger 2025.”About Allied Payment NetworkAllied Payment Network believes that “moving money matters.” Its mission is to provide banks and credit unions with world-class payments tools that help establish them as the heart of the communities they serve. With a real-time, open-network model guiding its Universal Payments vision, its suite of online and mobile solutions includes online billpay, P2P, PicturePay, BizPay, PortalPay, A2A, and Vault. For more information, visit www.alliedpayment.com

