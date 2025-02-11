STARDEER to Collaborate with Renowned Financial Groups in North America to Upgrade Global Digital Asset Trading Technology

New York, NY, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

STARDEER.com, a leading compliant digital asset trading platform, today officially announced strategic partnerships with major financial groups in North America. Together, they will advance the technological upgrade of digital asset trading infrastructure, focusing on optimizing core modules such as matching engines, risk control systems, and market data management to enhance global trading experiences. This collaboration will significantly strengthen STARDEER's capabilities in high-frequency trading, large-scale user concurrency handling, and security, further cementing its position as a global leader in compliant, secure, and efficient digital asset trading.







North American Media Financial Technology Groups × STARDEER: Promoting Global Standardization of Digital Asset Trading



Several media financial technology groups in North America have long provided market data analysis, matching engine optimization, and high-frequency trading systems for the global financial market. Their technology is widely used in major stock exchanges in Europe and North America, boasting exceptional technical influence worldwide.







In this collaboration, STARDEER will fully integrate high-performance matching systems from various exchanges, significantly increasing trading speed and optimizing market liquidity, ensuring millisecond-level matching speeds even in high-frequency trading environments. Additionally, STARDEER will incorporate AI-driven risk control technology to enhance market monitoring, fraud detection, and risk warning capabilities, providing users with a more transparent and secure trading environment.







STARDEER's Chief Technology Officer, Sophia Reed, stated, "STARDEER is committed to building a stable, secure, and efficient global digital asset trading platform. This collaboration with financial technology groups will greatly enhance our capabilities in intelligent trading matching, market liquidity management, and real-time risk control, ensuring that users continue to enjoy precise and efficient trading experiences even during extreme market fluctuations."



Strengthening Financial Data Security and Global Compliance Standards



STARDEER will also engage in deep cooperation with various groups on data security and global compliance, primarily covering:



- Intelligent Risk Control System Upgrade – Combining AI-driven market monitoring systems to analyze market dynamics in real-time and improve overall trading transparency.



- Global Regulatory Alignment – Optimizing risk control strategies to ensure compliance with standards set by global regulatory bodies such as the U.S. SEC, UK's FCA, and Singapore's MAS.



- Data Privacy and Encrypted Storage – Utilizing Zero-Knowledge Proof (ZKP) and end-to-end data encryption to ensure the security of user assets and transaction information.







As a leading global digital asset trading platform, STARDEER has demonstrated strong capabilities in compliance operations, market liquidity, and security. This collaboration will drive the digital asset market toward higher standards and further enhance market transparency and trading stability.



About STARDEER: A Global Compliant, Secure, and Efficient Digital Asset Trading Platform



STARDEER.com is a leading compliant digital asset trading platform that, with its advanced technology architecture, strict regulatory compliance, and strong market liquidity, has become the preferred platform for global traders. STARDEER has obtained MSB licenses from the U.S., MiCA licenses from the EU, and PSA licenses from Singapore, and is actively expanding into markets in the Middle East, Hong Kong, Japan, and beyond, ensuring that all transactions comply with international financial regulatory standards.



Advantages of the STARDEER Platform



- Compliant Operations – Holds multiple international financial licenses with strict adherence to AML (Anti-Money Laundering) and KYC (Know Your Customer) policies.



- Top-Level Security – Utilizes MPC (Multi-Party Computation) for private key management, cold and hot wallet separation, and AI-driven risk control systems to ensure transaction security.



- Efficient Trading – Offers a matching engine with a capacity of 3 million TPS for millisecond-level trading experiences.



- Diverse Financial Products – Provides one-stop digital asset financial services, including spot trading, contracts, NFT trading, DeFi lending, and AI quantitative trading.







Development History of STARDEER



- 2018: STARDEER founded, core team established, and trading platform development initiated.



- 2020: STARDEER trading system launched, supporting major cryptocurrencies like BTC, ETH, and USDT.



- 2021: Completed the first round of strategic financing and established partnerships with several well-known investment institutions.



- 2023: Launched DeFi lending, NFT trading market, and AI quantitative trading products, building a diversified financial ecosystem.



- 2024: Further expanded global markets with regional centers in Africa, the Middle East, and South America, advancing globalization strategy.







STARDEER CEO Ethan Walker stated, "The digital asset market is moving toward a more mature, transparent, and compliant phase. STARDEER will continue to strengthen trading security, market compliance, and global regulatory alignment, providing global investors with a more stable and efficient trading experience."



STARDEER.com, collaborating with global fintech enterprises, is committed to creating a secure, transparent, and compliant future for digital asset trading.



