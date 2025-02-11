Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,622 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,113 in the last 365 days.

2/10/25 – TEMPORARY CLOSURE OF KEANAKOLU ORCHARD FOR MAINTENANCE

JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR

DAWN CHANG
CHAIRPERSON

TEMPORARY CLOSURE OF KEANAKOLU ORCHARD FOR MAINTENANCE

HONOLULU – The DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) announces that the Keanakolu Orchard, located in the Hilo Forest Reserve on Hawaiʻi Island, will be closed starting tomorrow, Feb. 11, for routine orchard maintenance.

Also known as the Humuʻula Orchard, Keanakolu sits at about 6,000 feet elevation and is home to various non-native fruit trees including apple, cherry, plum, and apricot. Personal collection permits are available online or at DOFAW’s Hawaiʻi Island District Office in Hilo.

The temporary closure will run through Friday, Feb. 14.

# # #

 

Media Contact:

Ryan Aguilar

Communications Specialist

Hawaiʻi Dept. of Land and Natural Resources

Email: [email protected]

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

2/10/25 – TEMPORARY CLOSURE OF KEANAKOLU ORCHARD FOR MAINTENANCE

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more