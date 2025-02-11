Shrink Sleeve Labels Market to Hit USD 21 Billion by 2034, Driven by Innovation and Security Features | Report by FMI

Shrink Sleeve Labels Market Regional Analysis of Shrink Sleeve Labels Market

Thailand is a key hub for top-quality labeling solutions, with firms like Thai Beverage and SCG Packaging leading innovation in shrink-sleeve label designs.

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global 𝐬𝐡𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐤 𝐬𝐥𝐞𝐞𝐯𝐞 𝐥𝐚𝐛𝐞𝐥𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 , valued at 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟏𝟒.𝟕 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 in 2024, is poised for substantial growth, reaching an estimated 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟐𝟏 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 by 2034. This reflects a steady 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟑.𝟔% over the forecast period, driven by innovations in the packaging industry across diverse sectors.Shrink sleeve labels are becoming increasingly popular due to their superior tamper detection features and improved product security, which include safety-sealed messaging or warning words that increase consumer trust. These characteristics have made shrink sleeve labels particularly desirable in the food and pharmaceutical industries, where safety and authenticity are critical.Furthermore, custom-printed tamper-proof shrink sleeves offer a unique branding opportunity by neatly wrapping around existing product designs, increasing brand visibility and appeal. This versatility, paired with their functionality, fuels their popularity.𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬 – 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐎𝐮𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰 𝐓𝐨𝐝𝐚𝐲!𝐔𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐤 𝐒𝐥𝐞𝐞𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐛𝐞𝐥𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭The Shrink Sleeve Labels Market refers to the industry focused on the production, distribution, and adoption of shrink sleeve labels, which are a type of full-body, heat-shrinkable packaging label used for branding and product information. These labels are made of materials such as polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polyethylene terephthalate glycol (PETG), oriented polystyrene (OPS), and polylactic acid (PLA) and shrink to fit the contours of the container when heat is applied.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐒𝐡𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐤 𝐒𝐥𝐞𝐞𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐛𝐞𝐥𝐬:1. 360° Branding: Provides full-body coverage, allowing for vibrant graphics, text, and branding.2. Versatile Application: Used on plastic, glass, and metal containers in industries such as food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and household products.3. Tamper-Evident Sealing: Can act as a security feature by covering the cap or lid.4. Durability & Moisture Resistance: Ideal for high-moisture environments, such as refrigerated and frozen products.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬 𝐅𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐤 𝐒𝐥𝐞𝐞𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐛𝐞𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭• The shrink sleeve label market expanded from USD 12.3 billion in 2019 to USD 13.9 billion in 2023, achieving a CAGR of 3.1%.• Rising demand for tamper-evident and custom-printed labels significantly contributed to market growth.• China International Packaging Industry Exhibition 2023 showcased innovations in shrink sleeve technology, with a focus on recyclability and sustainability.• The e-commerce boom, particularly in emerging markets like India, fueled demand for visually appealing packaging solutions.• The beverage industry continues to drive market expansion, emphasizing branding, consumer engagement, and label innovation.𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐅𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 – 𝐆𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐞𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐲 𝐚𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩 𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐅𝐮𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐤 𝐒𝐥𝐞𝐞𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐛𝐞𝐥𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧1. 𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠: Shrink sleeve labels provide 360-degree surface coverage, allowing brands to showcase vibrant and detailed designs, enhancing product appeal and differentiation.2. 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲: The increasing demand for packaged beverages and food products drives the adoption of shrink sleeve labels due to their durability and ability to handle diverse container shapes.3. 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐀𝐝𝐨𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐒𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐛𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬: The industry is witnessing a shift towards eco-friendly and recyclable shrink sleeve materials to meet stringent environmental regulations and consumer preferences.4. 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲: Innovations in digital and flexographic printing enable high-quality, cost-effective production of shrink sleeve labels, boosting their popularity across industries.5. 𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐓𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐫-𝐄𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠: Shrink sleeve labels offer tamper-evident features, ensuring product safety and integrity, which is increasingly important in the pharmaceutical and food sectors.𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤Rotogravure printed shrink sleeve labeling is becoming more popular among manufacturers since it increases the economy, speed of production, and attractiveness of packaged commodities. Second, shrink-sleeve labels are increasingly being used in place of pressure-sensitive labels and other label types. These labels are customizable and help with the development of new products, making them critical for businesses functioning in a competitive environment.High-shrink films produced for high-speed RFS labeling machines are one of the major players' strategies for driving growth. This innovation enables producers to meet rising customer demand for attractive green packaging. As more sectors, including food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and personal care, use shrink-sleeve labels, this industry is expected to expand rapidly.𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐡𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐤 𝐒𝐥𝐞𝐞𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐛𝐞𝐥𝐬 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬• Amcor Plc• Avery Dennison Corporation• Fuji Seal International, Inc.• Huhtamäki Oyj• Klöckner Pentaplast Europe GmbH & Co.• Multi-Color Corporation• Derksen Co.• OTK Group, A.S.• Traco Manufacturing, Inc.• Edwards Label, Inc.• Taurus Packaging𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐈𝐧-𝐃𝐞𝐩𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬—𝐂𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐤 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭!𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐔𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬• In July 2024, CCL Label opened a new shrink sleeve label production facility in Tibi, Spain. The plant aimed to assist Spanish and multinational brands in meeting recycling targets and complying with upcoming European legislation related to packaging waste.• In April 2024, Nestlé introduced a recyclable shrink sleeve label featuring light-blocking print technology for its Nesquik ready-to-drink products. The initiative aimed to facilitate the recycling of 4,500 metric tons of PET annually while ensuring product quality remained intact.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐁𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥:The shrink sleeve labels market includes polythene terephthalate glycol (PETG), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), oriented polystyrene (OPS), bi-axillary oriented polypropylene (BOPP), polyethylene (PE), bioplastics, and co-polyester materials.Steel is further classified into stainless steel, carbon steel or mild steel, and tinplate.𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲:The segment is classified into rotogravure, flexographic, offset, digital letterpress, and thermal printing technology.𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:The market is segmented into full body, neck band, partial, and multipack sleeves.𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞:The category includes food, beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and personal care, chemicals, home care and pet care, and other end-use consumer goods.𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:Information about the leading countries of North America, Latin America, Western Europe, South Asia and Pacific, East Asia, and the Middle East and Africa is given.𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐅𝐌𝐈’𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐎𝐧𝐠𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐃𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧:The 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐝𝐫𝐮𝐦 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 is estimated to stand at USD 12.9 billion by 2024. The market valuation is projected to witness a valuation of USD 20.4 billion by 2034, registering a moderate CAGR of 5.1%. - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/industrial-drums-market The 𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐩𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 is set to enjoy a valuation of USD 4.8 billion in 2024, registering progression at a CAGR of 4.8% to reach USD 7.7 billion by 2034. - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/temperature-controlled-pharmaceutical-containers-market The global 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡 𝐛𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐫 𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐦𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐩𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 size is projected to exceed USD 812.5 million by 2033. - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/high-barrier-packaging-films-for-pharmaceuticals-market The 𝐠𝐚𝐬 𝐜𝐲𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 is projected to be worth USD 7.6 billion in 2024. The market is anticipated to reach USD 9.4 billion by 2034. - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/gas-cylinders-market The 𝐝𝐚𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 share is estimated to exhibit healthy growth throughout the forecast period, expanding at a CAGR of 2.7%. The market size is expected to expand from USD 33.0 billion in 2024 to USD 43.1 billion by 2034. - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/dairy-products-packaging-market The global 𝐩𝐨𝐜𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 size is estimated to reach USD 276.4 Million in 2022 and is further expected to grow at a steady CAGR of 4.5% between 2022 and 2032 - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/pocket-containers-market the overall scope for 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐞 𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐛𝐨𝐚𝐫𝐝 𝐭𝐮𝐛𝐞𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, which is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% between 2023 and 2033, totaling around USD 3.1 billion by 2033. - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/composite-cardboard-tubes-market The global 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐧-𝐰𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐫 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 is expected to be valued at USD 35,735 million in 2024 and is anticipated to reach USD 54,315 million by 2034. - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/thin-wall-plastic-containers-market The global 𝐬𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐝 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐬 is projected to reach USD 4.5 billion in 2024. The market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period and is poised to reach a revenue of USD 6.3 billion in 2034. - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/rotomolded-containers-market The global 𝐅𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐜𝐤 𝐓𝐚𝐩𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 size is anticipated to be worth USD 2.0 billion by 2034. According to the estimates, the market is projected to clock a 5.5% CAGR until 2034. - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/flat-back-tape-market 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐅𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 (𝐅𝐌𝐈)Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer, Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.Join us as we commemorate 10 years of delivering trusted market insights. Reflecting on a decade of achievements, we continue to lead with integrity, innovation, and expertise.𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐔𝐬:Future Market Insights Inc.Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USAT: +1-347-918-3531For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.comWebsite: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.