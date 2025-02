Shrink Sleeve Labels Market to Hit USD 21 Billion by 2034, Driven by Innovation and Security Features | Report by FMI

Shrink Sleeve Labels Market Regional Analysis of Shrink Sleeve Labels Market

Thailand is a key hub for top-quality labeling solutions, with firms like Thai Beverage and SCG Packaging leading innovation in shrink-sleeve label designs.

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global ๐ฌ๐ก๐ซ๐ข๐ง๐ค ๐ฌ๐ฅ๐ž๐ž๐ฏ๐ž ๐ฅ๐š๐›๐ž๐ฅ๐ฌ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ , valued at ๐”๐’๐ƒ ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ’.๐Ÿ• ๐›๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง in 2024, is poised for substantial growth, reaching an estimated ๐”๐’๐ƒ ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ ๐›๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง by 2034. This reflects a steady ๐‚๐€๐†๐‘ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Ÿ‘.๐Ÿ”% over the forecast period, driven by innovations in the packaging industry across diverse sectors.Shrink sleeve labels are becoming increasingly popular due to their superior tamper detection features and improved product security, which include safety-sealed messaging or warning words that increase consumer trust. These characteristics have made shrink sleeve labels particularly desirable in the food and pharmaceutical industries, where safety and authenticity are critical.Furthermore, custom-printed tamper-proof shrink sleeves offer a unique branding opportunity by neatly wrapping around existing product designs, increasing brand visibility and appeal. This versatility, paired with their functionality, fuels their popularity.๐ƒ๐ข๐ฌ๐œ๐จ๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐Ž๐ฉ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ž๐ฌ โ€“ ๐†๐ž๐ญ ๐˜๐จ๐ฎ๐ซ ๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Ž๐ฎ๐ซ ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ ๐Ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ฏ๐ข๐ž๐ฐ ๐“๐จ๐๐š๐ฒ!๐”๐ง๐๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ๐ญ๐š๐ง๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐’๐ก๐ซ๐ข๐ง๐ค ๐’๐ฅ๐ž๐ž๐ฏ๐ž ๐‹๐š๐›๐ž๐ฅ๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญThe Shrink Sleeve Labels Market refers to the industry focused on the production, distribution, and adoption of shrink sleeve labels, which are a type of full-body, heat-shrinkable packaging label used for branding and product information. These labels are made of materials such as polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polyethylene terephthalate glycol (PETG), oriented polystyrene (OPS), and polylactic acid (PLA) and shrink to fit the contours of the container when heat is applied.๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐ ๐ž๐š๐ญ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐’๐ก๐ซ๐ข๐ง๐ค ๐’๐ฅ๐ž๐ž๐ฏ๐ž ๐‹๐š๐›๐ž๐ฅ๐ฌ:1. 360ยฐ Branding: Provides full-body coverage, allowing for vibrant graphics, text, and branding.2. Versatile Application: Used on plastic, glass, and metal containers in industries such as food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and household products.3. Tamper-Evident Sealing: Can act as a security feature by covering the cap or lid.4. Durability & Moisture Resistance: Ideal for high-moisture environments, such as refrigerated and frozen products.๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐“๐š๐ค๐ž๐š๐ฐ๐š๐ฒ๐ฌ ๐ ๐ซ๐จ๐ฆ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐’๐ก๐ซ๐ข๐ง๐ค ๐’๐ฅ๐ž๐ž๐ฏ๐ž ๐‹๐š๐›๐ž๐ฅ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญโ€ข The shrink sleeve label market expanded from USD 12.3 billion in 2019 to USD 13.9 billion in 2023, achieving a CAGR of 3.1%.โ€ข Rising demand for tamper-evident and custom-printed labels significantly contributed to market growth.โ€ข China International Packaging Industry Exhibition 2023 showcased innovations in shrink sleeve technology, with a focus on recyclability and sustainability.โ€ข The e-commerce boom, particularly in emerging markets like India, fueled demand for visually appealing packaging solutions.โ€ข The beverage industry continues to drive market expansion, emphasizing branding, consumer engagement, and label innovation.๐ƒ๐ข๐ฌ๐œ๐จ๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ ๐ฎ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐๐š๐œ๐ค๐š๐ ๐ข๐ง๐ โ€“ ๐†๐š๐ข๐ง ๐ž๐ฑ๐œ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐ข๐ง๐ฌ๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ฌ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ฌ๐ญ๐š๐ฒ ๐š๐ก๐ž๐š๐ ๐ฐ๐ข๐ญ๐ก ๐จ๐ฎ๐ซ ๐๐š๐œ๐ค๐š๐ ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ ๐จ๐ซ๐ฆ๐š๐ญ๐ฌ ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ ๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฌ.๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐†๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก ๐ƒ๐ซ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐ ๐ฎ๐ž๐ฅ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐’๐ก๐ซ๐ข๐ง๐ค ๐’๐ฅ๐ž๐ž๐ฏ๐ž ๐‹๐š๐›๐ž๐ฅ๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐„๐ฑ๐ฉ๐š๐ง๐ฌ๐ข๐จ๐ง1. ๐‘๐ข๐ฌ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ฆ๐š๐ง๐ ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ ๐‚๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐จ๐ฆ๐ข๐ณ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐š๐ง๐ ๐๐ซ๐š๐ง๐๐ข๐ง๐ : Shrink sleeve labels provide 360-degree surface coverage, allowing brands to showcase vibrant and detailed designs, enhancing product appeal and differentiation.2. ๐†๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ ๐ž ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ ๐จ๐จ๐ ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ: The increasing demand for packaged beverages and food products drives the adoption of shrink sleeve labels due to their durability and ability to handle diverse container shapes.3. ๐ˆ๐ง๐œ๐ซ๐ž๐š๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐€๐๐จ๐ฉ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐’๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐š๐ข๐ง๐š๐›๐ฅ๐ž ๐‹๐š๐›๐ž๐ฅ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐’๐จ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐ฌ: The industry is witnessing a shift towards eco-friendly and recyclable shrink sleeve materials to meet stringent environmental regulations and consumer preferences.4. ๐€๐๐ฏ๐š๐ง๐œ๐ž๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง ๐๐ซ๐ข๐ง๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐“๐ž๐œ๐ก๐ง๐จ๐ฅ๐จ๐ ๐ฒ: Innovations in digital and flexographic printing enable high-quality, cost-effective production of shrink sleeve labels, boosting their popularity across industries.5. ๐‘๐ข๐ฌ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ฆ๐š๐ง๐ ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ ๐“๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ž๐ซ-๐„๐ฏ๐ข๐๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐๐š๐œ๐ค๐š๐ ๐ข๐ง๐ : Shrink sleeve labels offer tamper-evident features, ensuring product safety and integrity, which is increasingly important in the pharmaceutical and food sectors.๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ž๐ญ๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐Ž๐ฎ๐ญ๐ฅ๐จ๐จ๐คRotogravure printed shrink sleeve labeling is becoming more popular among manufacturers since it increases the economy, speed of production, and attractiveness of packaged commodities. Second, shrink-sleeve labels are increasingly being used in place of pressure-sensitive labels and other label types. These labels are customizable and help with the development of new products, making them critical for businesses functioning in a competitive environment.High-shrink films produced for high-speed RFS labeling machines are one of the major players' strategies for driving growth. This innovation enables producers to meet rising customer demand for attractive green packaging. As more sectors, including food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and personal care, use shrink-sleeve labels, this industry is expected to expand rapidly.๐‹๐ž๐š๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐’๐ก๐ซ๐ข๐ง๐ค ๐’๐ฅ๐ž๐ž๐ฏ๐ž ๐‹๐š๐›๐ž๐ฅ๐ฌ ๐๐ซ๐š๐ง๐๐ฌโ€ข Amcor Plcโ€ข Avery Dennison Corporationโ€ข Fuji Seal International, Inc.โ€ข Huhtamรคki Oyjโ€ข Klรถckner Pentaplast Europe GmbH & Co.โ€ข Multi-Color Corporationโ€ข Derksen Co.โ€ข OTK Group, A.S.โ€ข Traco Manufacturing, Inc.โ€ข Edwards Label, Inc.โ€ข Taurus Packaging๐„๐ฑ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐ˆ๐ง-๐ƒ๐ž๐ฉ๐ญ๐ก ๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌโ€”๐‚๐ฅ๐ข๐œ๐ค ๐‡๐ž๐ซ๐ž ๐ญ๐จ ๐€๐œ๐œ๐ž๐ฌ๐ฌ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ!๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ ๐”๐ฉ๐๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ฌโ€ข In July 2024, CCL Label opened a new shrink sleeve label production facility in Tibi, Spain. The plant aimed to assist Spanish and multinational brands in meeting recycling targets and complying with upcoming European legislation related to packaging waste.โ€ข In April 2024, Nestlรฉ introduced a recyclable shrink sleeve label featuring light-blocking print technology for its Nesquik ready-to-drink products. The initiative aimed to facilitate the recycling of 4,500 metric tons of PET annually while ensuring product quality remained intact.๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐’๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐๐ฒ ๐Œ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐š๐ฅ:The shrink sleeve labels market includes polythene terephthalate glycol (PETG), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), oriented polystyrene (OPS), bi-axillary oriented polypropylene (BOPP), polyethylene (PE), bioplastics, and co-polyester materials.Steel is further classified into stainless steel, carbon steel or mild steel, and tinplate.๐๐ฒ ๐๐ซ๐ข๐ง๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐“๐ž๐œ๐ก๐ง๐จ๐ฅ๐จ๐ ๐ฒ:The segment is classified into rotogravure, flexographic, offset, digital letterpress, and thermal printing technology.๐๐ฒ ๐๐š๐œ๐ค๐š๐ ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐“๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž:The market is segmented into full body, neck band, partial, and multipack sleeves.๐๐ฒ ๐„๐ง๐ ๐”๐ฌ๐ž:The category includes food, beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and personal care, chemicals, home care and pet care, and other end-use consumer goods.๐๐ฒ ๐‘๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง:Information about the leading countries of North America, Latin America, Western Europe, South Asia and Pacific, East Asia, and the Middle East and Africa is given.๐„๐ฑ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐ ๐Œ๐ˆโ€™๐ฌ ๐‘๐ž๐ฅ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐Ž๐ง๐ ๐จ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐‚๐จ๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ ๐ž ๐ข๐งโ€ฏ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐๐š๐œ๐ค๐š๐ ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ƒ๐จ๐ฆ๐š๐ข๐ง:The ๐ข๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ข๐š๐ฅ ๐๐ซ๐ฎ๐ฆ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ is estimated to stand at USD 12.9 billion by 2024. 