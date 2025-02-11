Food Glazing Agents Market set to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2021 to 2030

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global food glazing agents market size was valued at $2,987.8 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $4,521.7 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.3% from 2021 to 2030.The growth of the global food glazing agents market is expected to be driven by surge in demand for food glazing agents from the bakery & confectionery industry. This is attributed to the various benefits offered by food glazing agents, such as they act as lubricants and sealants, which, in turn, is likely to drives the growth of the market during the food glazing agents market forecast period.Request Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A13716 Food glazing agent is a type of food additive, which is applied to the outer layer of the food to give them a shiny appearance along with a protective coating to foods. In addition, food glazing agent acts as a sealant to prevent moisture loss, improve structure, and act as a lubricant. From the past few years, rise has been witnessed in the demand for glazing agents in the bakery and confectionery industry, owing to their various functional attributes such as they act as a coating agent and enhance texture. Thus, increase has been witnessed in the demand for food glazing agents to prepare bakery & confectionery products using food glazing agents such as cakes, pastries, and chocolates to enhance their appearance and extend their shelf life. This, in turn, is driving the growth of the food glazing agents market in terms of value sales.The outbreak of coronavirus has negatively impacted the food glazing industry along with all stages of supply chain and value chain. During the COVID-19 outbreak, declaration regarding the lockdown in various countries of the world affected the production of food & beverages sector. This, in turn, negatively impacted the food glazing agents market growth in terms of sales and revenue generation.Buy Now and Get Discount: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/food-glazing-agents-market/purchase-options The global food glazing agents market is segmented into nature, product type, application, and region. By nature, the market is classified into organic and conventional. On the basis of product type, it is categorized into stearic acid, beeswax, candelilla wax, carnauba wax, shellac, and others. The applications covered in the study include bakery & confectionery; fruits & vegetables; processed meat, poultry, & fish; and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia & New Zealand, South Korea, ASEAN, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Argentina, and rest of LAMEA).Companies can operate their business in the highly competitive market by launching new products or updated versions of existing products. Agreement with major stakeholders is expected to be a key strategy to sustain in the market. In the recent past, many leading players opted partnership strategy to strengthen their foothold in the market. To understand the key food glazing agents market trends, strategies of leading players are analyzed in the report. Some of the key players in the food glazing agents market analysis include British Wax Refining Company Ltd., Capol GmbH, Colorcon, Koster Keunen, Mantrose-Haeuser Co., Inc., Masterol Foods, Poth Hille & Co., Ltd., Puratos, Stearinerie Dubois, and Strahl & Pitsch, Inc.Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A13716 Trending Reports:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

