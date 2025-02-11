Planet TV Studios to Feature Hollobus Technologies, Inc. in Latest 'New Frontiers' Episode

Planet TV Studios New Frontiers

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Planet TV Studios, an acclaimed leader in documentary-style television programming, is pleased to reveal the upcoming production and airing of its latest “New Frontiers” segment spotlighting Hollobus Technologies, Inc. Set to debut in the second quarter of 2025, this special installment—titled "Planet TV Studios Presents Latest New Frontiers Episode, The Future of Data Centers"—will explore breakthroughs in power distribution, the burgeoning expansion of data centers, and the extraordinary advantages Hollobus Technologies, Inc. delivers in today’s evolving tech environment.

This episode will delve into Hollobus Technologies, Inc. and its role in reshaping the global data center space. Viewers will gain an insider’s perspective on how Hollobus solutions are meeting the intense demands of modern data environments through innovative engineering, advanced safety features, and a commitment to reducing both costs and risks.

A Legacy of Innovation

Hollobus Technologies, Inc. was born out of Superior Tray Systems Inc. (STS)—a pioneer in engineered cable bus systems since 1996. Building on STS’s decades of research and development, Hollobus harnessed this expertise to craft a next-generation power distribution platform. According to Global Subject Matter Expert Martin Cox, who holds the most patents awarded and pending in the industry, Hollobus’s unique solutions are both robust and easily deployable, embodying a vision that pushes power management well into the future.

Rapid Deployment and Purpose-Built Design

Central to Hollobus’s mission is delivering safety and rapid deployment within data centers. Thanks to Manufactured Off Site (MOS) technology and a 45-foot modular busduct design, Hollobus systems can be installed in record time—often by a single person in just one hour per joint—while mitigating human error. Fully sealed, water-tolerant phases allow power to continue flowing even under challenging conditions. This total wet/dry rating stands out in an industry where water events are often catastrophic.

Spotlight Topics: Power Distribution and Data Center Demands

- Throughout the “New Frontiers” episode, Martin Cox will share insights on:

- Scalability and Modularity – Tailored systems that adapt to each campus design.

- Water Resistance – Individually sealed phases designed to endure water infiltration.

- Efficient Cooling – Vented covers that passively regulate temperature, lowering costs.

- Lightning-Fast Installation – Prefabricated cassettes enabling quicker construction timelines.

- Compliance and Safety – Gear-interface innovations, plus compliance with NEC 110.14(c).

- Hollobus’s emphasis on advanced engineering and operational security has already attracted significant interest from top global tech firms—many bound by NDAs but eager to reduce downtime, enhance worker safety, and improve overall reliability.

Revolutionizing a Critical Sector

Data centers face ever-increasing challenges as online services, artificial intelligence, and high-rise infrastructures demand more robust power strategies. - Hollobus Technologies, Inc. meets these hurdles by offering:

- Massive 45-foot spans for trestle installations.

- Reduced labor costs through modular construction.

- Lower voltage drop (up to 25% improvement) and decreased power loss.

- Full compliance with critical safety standards.

- From improved resilience against water events to unprecedented spans that streamline installation, Hollobus ushers in an era of high performance and reliability where it is most needed.

Future Applications: Solar and BESS Integration

Looking ahead, Hollobus plans to expand into solar power and battery energy storage systems (BESS) by 2026, recognizing the growing focus on energy reliability across industries. “We want to deliver lasting solutions not just for data centers, but for commercial, industrial, and even residential spaces,” says Martin Cox. “Our technologies enable safer, smarter, and more economical power distribution across multiple sectors.”

Planet TV Studios is a reputable television production company recognized for its award-winning docuseries “New Frontiers.” From showcasing dynamic entrepreneurs to exploring emerging markets, the studio is dedicated to telling stories that inspire viewers to learn, engage, and innovate. Each installment of “New Frontiers” examines a diverse spectrum of topics, shining a bright light on progressive ideas and remarkable individuals driving change in their respective fields.

