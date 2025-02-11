Special event to support families and individuals affected by the wildfires in Los Angeles, CA

Disaster Aid

February 15th at 4pm in Torrance, CA

We believe in the power of community and the importance of coming together during times of crisis.” — Gabriela Fischer, founder of The Utopian Society Project.

TORRANCE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sonesta ES Suites, located at 19901 Prairie Ave, Torrance, is accepting FEMA vouchers to provide safe and comfortable accommodations for those affected by the recent wildfires. As a dedicated community partner, Sonesta ES Suites is committed to offering a haven for families in need during these challenging times.In collaboration with hotel administrators at the Sonesta Suites in Torrance, the Utopian Society Project will host a special event on February 15th at 4:00pm to support families and individuals affected by the fires.The Utopian Society Project will offer job placement assistance and resources to individuals seeking help, including those who lost their jobs or businesses who are often overlooked. Families in need will receive non-perishable food, beverages, and hygiene products that Rizzo’s Pizzeria in Lomita collected from the community. The creators of Webe Kalm* donated 30 units, which will also be distributed to children and parents during the event.The David Lynch Foundation is offering Transcendental Meditation (TM) courses for First Responders and SoCal residents affected by the wildfires at no cost through the generosity of our donors. Anyone in Southern California who is struggling with trauma, anxiety, or stress as a result of the fires, please share with them this opportunity to learn the trauma healing evidence-based TM technique at no cost.The event will feature local musicians who will perform to uplift everyone’s spirits. The Utopian Society Project also invited local police officers and firefighters to enhance the event's significance and ensure everyone feels safe."We believe in the power of community and the importance of coming together during times of crisis," Gabriela Fischer, founder of The Utopian Society Project. "We are honored to partner with the Utopian Society Project to provide not only shelter but also a sense of comfort and hope for the families impacted by the wildfires," Cassie Phan, Director of Sales at Sonesta ES Suites in Torrance.The Sonesta ES Suites team and the Utopian Society Project welcome anyone in need of assistance. They also extend the invitation to members of the press and the community to join them to show support for the wildfire-affected families and witness the community's resilience and strength.For more information, please contact:Gabriela Fischerinfo@TheUtopianSocietyProject.orgDirect (424) 955-2434About Sonesta ES Suites – They are dedicated to providing exceptional hospitality services with a commitment to community support. Located in Torrance, California, the hotel offers a range of amenities to ensure a comfortable and welcoming experience for all guests.About the Utopian Society Project - A nonprofit organization focused on enriching communities through various initiatives, including support for families in crisis, educational programs, and community-building activities.About the David Lynch Foundation – For years, the David Lynch Foundation has provided California first responders instruction in TM. This is a simple, evidence-based technique proven to heal trauma.* What is Webe Kalm?Webe Kalm is a sensory tool designed to help children and adults achieve a state of calm through slow exhalation, visual focus, and auditory regulation (white noise). It's essentially a device created by doctors and parents to assist in managing stress, anxiety, tantrums, and other challenging moments.The tool aims to teach users how to self-regulate and calm down effectively rather than just telling them to "relax" or "breathe." It's like having training wheels for emotional regulation, providing feedback and support to help users learn how to calm themselves.

