DPS Arrests Over 20 in Permian Basin Human Trafficking Operations (West Texas Region)

MIDLAND – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) made over 20 arrests and rescued four victims in human trafficking operations conducted in the Permian Basin throughout the month of January. Held during Human Trafficking Prevention Month, these collaborative operations with local, state and federal law enforcement partners targeted individuals seeking to exploit and victimize trafficking victims and identified and apprehended individuals suspected of human trafficking.

In addition to DPS’ Criminal Investigations Division, DPS’ Intelligence and Counterterrorism Division and the Texas Highway Patrol, the following agencies assisted and/or led these investigations: the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), U.S. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Midland Police Department; Odessa Police Department, Midland County Sheriff's Office, Monahans Police Department, Lamesa Police Department, Big Spring Police Department, Howard County Sheriff’s Office, Midland ISD Police, Ector County ISD Police and Ector County Sheriff’s Office.

"This was a very successful operation due to the outstanding collaboration of multiple agencies working towards combating human trafficking,” said DPS West Texas Regional Director Jose Sanchez. "Human trafficking is on the rise, and we need the community's assistance in reporting human trafficking; if you see something, please say something."

As a result of last month’s human trafficking operations in the Permian Basin, the following subjects were arrested for solicitation of prostitution, a state jail felony:

Jacob Urena, 26, of Oklahoma

Julian Asbiel Hernandez, 27, of Texas

Jason Lutkenhaus, 42, of Texas

Kenneth Kuethe, 69, of Texas

Gayton Rodriguez, 29, of Mexico

Raymond Ford, 61, of Oklahoma

Dennis Ruhmann, 53, of Texas

John Bishop, 56, of Texas

Brandon Lopez, 30, of Texas

Miguel Rostro, 34, of Texas

Larry Rodriguez, 31, of Texas

Jeffrey Wilson, 56, of Texas

Jason Flowers, 49, of Texas

Evan Palmer, 18, of Texas

Fernando Cardosa, 40, of Texas

In addition, DPS Special Agents worked jointly with the FBI and Midland Police Department on a human trafficking operation that resulted in the rescue of a victim of sex trafficking and two arrests. Kimberly Rodriguez, 34, and Jayde Guerrero, 21, both of Texas, were arrested and charged with sex trafficking, a second-degree felony.

DPS Special Agents assisted the Monahans Police Department with a sexual assault investigation and arrested Botero Hernandez, 27, of Columbia. Hernandez is charged with sexual assault of a child, a third-degree felony.

DPS Special Agents, HSI and the Odessa Police Department also worked jointly in an investigation that resulted in the rescue of an infant sexual assault victim and two arrests. Leiwin Lara-Hernandez, 23, and Cleyret Pacheco-Peraza, both of Cuba, were arrested for aggravated sexual assault of a child, possession of child pornography and promotion of child pornography – all felony charges.

DPS Special Agents assisted Ector County ISD Police with a sexual assault investigation that resulted in the arrest of Bobby Lynn Harris, 66, of Texas for possession of child pornography, a third-degree felony.

DPS focuses efforts to combat human trafficking by utilizing a victim-centered approach, which places equal importance and value on the identification, recovery, safety and stabilization of victims in addition to the investigation and prosecution of traffickers. As part of last month’s human trafficking operations in the Permian Basin, four victims were rescued – ages 16 months, 7, 18 and 23-years-old.

These investigations highlight the critical partnership between local, state and federal law enforcement partners to combat human trafficking, and public awareness is critical to preventing and combating human trafficking. If you see signs of human trafficking, call 911 immediately to report it and be ready to give as many details as possible. You can also make a report on iWatchTexas or call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or text “BeFree” to 233733.

