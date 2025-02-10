Governor Abbott Congratulates Bowie As Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community

TEXAS, February 10 - February 10, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today congratulated the City of Bowie on being designated as a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community by Travel Texas in the inaugural year of the program after completing the multi-step certification process. The Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community designation shows Bowie Community Development’s commitment to further develop tourism as an economic growth strategy, boost local job creation, and draw more visitors to their community and to Texas from across the nation and around the world.

“Tourism is critical to both our local and state economies, supporting one in 11 jobs across Texas,” said Governor Abbott. “Travelers to and within Texas generate more than $193.8 billion in annual economic impact and support 1.3 million jobs across the state. Every region of this great state offers endless opportunities to experience the natural beauty, rich history, and true Texas hospitality that draws visitors to our communities. I congratulate the City of Bowie and Bowie Community Development on earning this designation. All Texas communities are encouraged to apply to become a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community to further grow local tourism and jobs across our great state.”

“In Bowie, the frontier spirit is alive and well, offering visitors a mix of history, outdoor recreation, and community pride,” said Travel Texas Director Tim Fennell. “From its iconic tribute to Jim Bowie to its scenic landscapes and lively events, this city provides a true Texas experience. Earning the designation as a Tourism Friendly Texas Community reinforces Bowie’s role in preserving its heritage and inviting travelers to explore all it has to offer.”

“I am pleased to join Governor Abbott in congratulating the City of Bowie on becoming a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community,” said Senator Brent Hagenbuch. “This designation positions Bowie to build upon its infrastructure, attract more visitors, and boost the local economy. I encourage Texans and visitors nationwide to explore the special tourist attractions Bowie has to offer.”

“Congratulations to the City of Bowie on its Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community designation,” said Representative David Spiller. “Bowie is an outstanding community, and this designation will only enhance their city’s unique charm and economic growth.”

“We know how much tourism supports our beautiful community and its economy,” said Bowie Community Development Executive Director Cindy Roller. “We see examples of it each day as visitors enjoy stops at the World’s Largest Bowie Knife and sign into our digital guestbook with photos and comments documenting their adventures and hometowns. Bowie Community Development appreciates the Governor’s Economic Development & Tourism Office and Travel Texas for creating another avenue to connect our great state together. Already Film Friendly Texas certified, we are pleased to officially celebrate Bowie as a Tourism Friendly Texas Community and a destination for travelers across Texas.”

“We are about to celebrate our 30th Annual Chicken and Bread Days Heritage Festival the first Saturday of October,” said Bowie Community Development Board President Jamie Rodden. “We are looking forward to paying homage again to our pioneers who helped make Bowie what it is today with their strength and endurance. We are planning an even bigger downtown celebration to honor that history from the Texas Fiddling Competition to a Piston Heads Auto Club show, an adorable egg toss contest, a bass tournament on Amon G. Carter Lake, and much more. We would like to invite everyone to join us for this fun event in Bowie, a Tourism Friendly Texas Community.”

The Tourism Friendly Texas Community program is open to local governments or non-profit organizations that serve as the lead entity for tourism promotion and development efforts. Benefits of the designation for tourism entities seeking certification on behalf of their community include the opportunity to strengthen or establish relationships important for tourism development, educate local leaders on the importance of tourism to the state, identify and prioritize locally driven strategies, and learn more about opportunities provided by Travel Texas and other state government programs available to support both communities and the travel and tourism industry. For more information on the Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community program, visit: gov.texas.gov/tourism-friendly-texas

The mission of Travel Texas in the Governor's Economic Development & Tourism Office is to enhance and extend local economic development efforts by marketing Texas as a premier travel destination in out-of-state and international markets, generating non-Texan travel to Texas, and creating revenue and jobs for local communities and the state.