February Programming at The Royal Saskatchewan Museum

The Royal Saskatchewan Museum is celebrating the February Family Week break with several activities for visitors.

Whether you are checking out the new "T. Rex Talk" to ask Scotty, the worlds' largest T. Rex, a burning question or celebrating Indigenous Storytelling Month by listening to talented storytellers, the Royal Saskatchewan Museum has something for everyone!

"The Royal Saskatchewan Museum is home to many amazing exhibits that explore our province's identity, both in past and present," Parks, Culture, and Sport Minister Alana Ross said. "With fun-filled activities and programs for guests of all ages, there is always something new and exciting to see at the Royal Saskatchewan Museum"

School's Out Drop-in Activities

February 17-21 - Afternoons from 1-4pm

Visit the SaskTel Be Kind Online Learning Lab and Field Station spaces for hands-on activities for the whole family.

Grab a scavenger hunt and attend a T. Rex Talk to ask Scotty your burning dinosaur questions!

Storytelling with Skylar Anderson and Teddy Bison

Friday, February 21 - 1-2pm

Celebrate Indigenous Storytelling Month with artists Skylar Anderson and Teddy Bison. Include this family friendly performance in your plans for the Family Week break.

Seating is first-come, first-served in the auditorium.

Storytime with Elder Hazel

Monday, February 24 - 10-11am

In celebration of Indigenous Storytelling Month, listen to stories with Elder Hazel Dixon. This drop-in storytelling session in the Buffalo Room (First Nations Gallery) is for children ages 3 to 6 years with their parent or caregiver.

Space is limited. Seating is first-come, first-served in the Buffalo Room. Elder Hazel is known and loved by many teachers and students through her continued work in the Regina school system and is a YouTube star on the RSM YouTube channel!

Daycares and other groups must pre-book, contact education@royalsaskmuseum.ca for availability.

To learn more about the Royal Saskatchewan Museum's exhibits, events, programming and world class research, visit royalsaskmuseum.ca.

