Saskatchewan Continues Taking Action to Address Breast Cancer Diagnostic Waitlists

Out-of-Province Initiative Extended to Increase Patient Access to Urgent Diagnostics

The Government of Saskatchewan and the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) are taking continued action to improve breast health services for Saskatchewan patients through a short-term extension to an initiative that allows patients to receive diagnostics at a medical facility in Calgary.

Established in November 2023, this agreement has been extended to March 2026 as a temporary measure to accelerate urgent diagnostic procedures until these services are fully stabilized in the province. The implementation of the Out-of-Province Program has significantly reduced wait times for urgent breast biopsies from November 2023 to date, bringing them in line with the clinically recommended target of three weeks or less.

"We are committed to ensuring Saskatchewan residents have access to safe, high quality, and timely breast health care services as we advance several measures to expand in-province capacity, implement new technologies and complete construction on the new Breast Health Centre in Regina," Health Minister Jeremy Cockrill said. "We appreciate the dedication from our health care teams to accelerate urgent diagnostic breast cancer procedures and treatments following a diagnosis."

Eligible Saskatchewan patients who are waiting for urgent diagnostic breast procedures, such as breast biopsies, will be triaged by health care providers, who will contact them to ensure thorough screening and determine their interest in participating in the program.

Patients identified as eligible and willing to travel to Calgary will receive diagnostic services based on their urgency, as determined by clinical evaluation. Those requiring urgent care will receive priority access, either within Saskatchewan or at the Calgary facility, depending on availability.

"The Out-of-Province Breast Assessment Program helps provide Saskatchewan residents at risk of breast cancer with timely access to urgent diagnostic services," Saskatchewan Health Authority Medical Imaging Executive Director Richard Dagenais said. "By extending this initiative, we can continue to address the immediate needs of patients while actively building capacity within the province to deliver high-quality breast health services closer to home."

To support patients accessing out-of-province services, the Saskatchewan Ministry of Health will reimburse travel and accommodation expenses for the patient and one support person, to a maximum of $1,500. All medical expenses related to the diagnostic procedures will be fully covered by the Ministry of Health.

As of January 17, 2025, approximately 472 patients have had their diagnostic procedures completed in Calgary.

A number of proactive initiatives in Saskatchewan are either underway or in planning stages to enhance care and ensure it is provided in a timely manner, including:

Construction of a new Breast Health Centre in Regina that will provide a co-location of services, such as diagnostic imaging, consultation with specialists and surgeons, patient education, support and navigation. The Centre will also offer on-site access to post-treatment care, such as therapies and rehabilitation;

Phased expansion of breast screening eligibility to those aged 40 to 49, beginning in January 2025;

Additional capacity in Saskatoon and Moose Jaw, offered to long-waiting and urgent patients from Regina and southern Saskatchewan, which has provided an additional 150 patients with timely access to breast diagnostic procedures since November 2023;

Centralized booking for breast cancer screening, providing seamless care and quicker access for all patients;

Implementation of 3D breast imaging (tomosynthesis), which will increase cancer detection, reduce the need for additional imaging views and tests, and reduce both false positive and false negative mammogram results;

Implementation of new breast tumour localization "seed" technology, which results in fewer delays and cancellations, as well as less discomfort for the patient; and

Ongoing work with the Ministry of Health to train and recruit medical radiation technologists, sonographers (ultrasound technologists), and radiologists specializing in breast imaging as part of its ongoing Health Human Resources Action Plan, including two local radiologists in Regina who recently completed their breast radiology fellowships.

To learn more about the out-of-province breast cancer diagnostic initiative, please visit: saskatchewan.ca/medical-imaging.

