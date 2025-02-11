CBP Officers at the Port of Buffalo Arrest Venezuelan Man Wanted for Attempted Murder

BUFFALO, N.Y. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Port of Buffalo, Peace Bridge border crossing, arrested a Venezuelan citizen who was encountered with an active felony arrest warrant from Colorado.

On Saturday, CBP officers encountered Jose Manuel Salas-Gimenez, a 27-year-old-male citizen of Venezuela, after being refused entry to Canada. At the primary inspection area, the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) indicated that Salas-Gimenez was wanted by the City of Aurora Police Department, Colorado for Attempted Murder and Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

Peace Bridge border crossing between Buffalo, N.Y. and Fort Erie, Canada.

Salas-Gimenez was taken into custody by CBP officers and transported to the secondary examination area for further investigation. CBP officers verified the identity of Salas-Gimenez, contacted the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office and confirmed the active felony warrants.

“I am proud of the outstanding work of our CBP officers who are committed to keeping our country safe,” said Buffalo Port Director Gaetano Cordone. “Effectively leveraging our national law enforcement resources allows our officers to identify and apprehend these wanted fugitives.”

Salas-Gimenez was processed by CBP officers and turned over to the Buffalo Police Department. He is currently being held by the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, as a Fugitive from Justice and awaiting extradition.

