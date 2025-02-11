CBP Officers at the Port of Buffalo Arrest Venezuelan Man Wanted for Attempted Murder
BUFFALO, N.Y. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Port of Buffalo, Peace Bridge border crossing, arrested a Venezuelan citizen who was encountered with an active felony arrest warrant from Colorado.
On Saturday, CBP officers encountered Jose Manuel Salas-Gimenez, a 27-year-old-male citizen of Venezuela, after being refused entry to Canada. At the primary inspection area, the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) indicated that Salas-Gimenez was wanted by the City of Aurora Police Department, Colorado for Attempted Murder and Assault with a Deadly Weapon.
Salas-Gimenez was taken into custody by CBP officers and transported to the secondary examination area for further investigation. CBP officers verified the identity of Salas-Gimenez, contacted the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office and confirmed the active felony warrants.
“I am proud of the outstanding work of our CBP officers who are committed to keeping our country safe,” said Buffalo Port Director Gaetano Cordone. “Effectively leveraging our national law enforcement resources allows our officers to identify and apprehend these wanted fugitives.”
Salas-Gimenez was processed by CBP officers and turned over to the Buffalo Police Department. He is currently being held by the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, as a Fugitive from Justice and awaiting extradition.
Follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @CBPBuffalo and @DFOBuffalo
U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is America's frontline: the nation's largest law enforcement organization and the world's first unified border management agency. The 65,000+ men and women of CBP protect America on the ground, in the air, and on the seas. We facilitate safe, lawful travel and trade and ensure our country's economic prosperity. We enhance the nation's security through innovation, intelligence, collaboration, and trust.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.