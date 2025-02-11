CBP officers seize $498K in cocaine at Laredo Port of Entry; two arrested
LAREDO, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at Laredo Port of Entry this weekend seized more than $498,000 in cocaine in a single enforcement action.
“The experience and tenacity of our frontline CBP officers combined with the effective use of non-intrusive inspection system technology resulted in the takedown of this load of cocaine,” said Port Director Albert Flores, Laredo Port of Entry.
The seizure occurred on Friday, Feb. 7 at Juarez-Lincoln Bridge when a CBP officer referred a 2020 Honda CR-V sport utility vehicle for secondary inspection. CBP officers conducted a secondary examination that included utilization of CBP canines and a non-intrusive inspection system. Upon further physical examination, CBP officers discovered 15 packages containing a total of 37 pounds of alleged cocaine hidden within the vehicle.
The narcotics had an estimated street value of $498,940.
CBP seized the narcotics and vehicle. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents arrested a 70-year-old male Mexican citizen driver and a 49-year-old male Mexican citizen passenger and initiated a criminal investigation into the seizure.
