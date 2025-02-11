Office of the Governor — News Release — Maui Wildfires Settlement Will Move Forward According to Hawai‘I Supreme Court Decision

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

MAUI WILDFIRES SETTLEMENT WILL MOVE FORWARD ACCORDING TO HAWAI‘I SUPREME COURT DECISION



February 10, 2025

HONOLULU – In a unanimous decision today, the Hawaiʻi Supreme Court ruled against insurance companies and in favor of the state, to allow the $4 billion dollar Maui wildfires litigation settlement to move forward.

Insurance companies had refused to enter into a settlement with the defendants, claiming that they had the right to make claims against the defendants, including the state of Hawaiʻi, to recoup what was paid out to the fire victims, a process referred to as subrogation.

All five Hawai‘i Supreme Court justices said in their written order that the exclusive remedy, under HRS 663-10, is for the property and casualty insurer to request the money paid out to be reimbursed by the insured. The settlement monies from the defendants will go directly to fire victims rather than to the insurance companies.

“As Governor of Hawai‘i, I welcome the state Supreme Court’s unanimous decision to uphold the $4 billion Maui wildfire settlement. We reached this historic settlement for the wildfire survivors on Maui through a collaborative effort to do what is right (pono), for our people, consistent with our values,” said Governor Josh Green, M.D. “The settlement came exactly one year after the fire occurred, when most felt it could take five years or more to reach agreement. Today’s decision will help our people heal much sooner, as we continue to rebuild and recover.”

Governor Green went on to say, “Going forward I will continue to work with all parties, including those who opposed the settlement, to expedite our critical recovery as a people and a state.”

“We are very pleased that this hurdle to resolving the claims of the fire victims has been cleared,” said Attorney General Anne Lopez.

The case was remanded to the Circuit Court of the Second Circuit for further proceedings. The Supreme Court decision can be found here.

