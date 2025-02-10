California launches dashboard to track LA recovery, adds new services finder to connect firestorm survivors with resources

LOS ANGELES – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced new efforts to provide accountability with ongoing Los Angeles firestorm recovery efforts and support firestorm survivors.

California launched a new dashboard on the CA.gov/LAfires website to track recovery efforts for Los Angeles – including data on people helped, debris removal, schools, water systems and air quality. Additionally, the state launched a new recovery services finder tool that helps survivors and businesses connect with state and federal resources, including housing, individual assistance, personal document replacement, employment, and more.

The new features build on the CA.gov/LAfires website, which was rapidly launched in the days following the start of the firestorms, and soon after was significantly overhauled to better integrate with in-person Disaster Recovery Centers.

Since its launch, there have been over 550,000 visits to the website. This latest update means impacted Californians can access all of the same resources offered at Disaster Recovery Centers – completely online.