Dominican National Sentenced for Role in Human Smuggling Event that Resulted in 11 Deaths

A Dominican national was sentenced today to nine years in prison for his involvement in a deadly human smuggling venture that resulted in the deaths of 11 smuggled aliens.

According to court documents, on or about the evening of May 12, 2022, Fermin Montilla, 45, piloted a vessel carrying 48 individuals from the Dominican Republic to Puerto Rico, with the intent of bringing those individuals to the United States illegally. At some point during the journey, the vessel took on water and capsized, and 11 people drowned.

“The defendant attempted to illegally smuggle 48 migrants into the United States, leading to the tragic deaths of 11 people,” said Supervisory Official Antoinette T. Bacon of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division. “Human smugglers threaten our national security and exploit vulnerable people for profit with no regard for their safety. The Criminal Division is committed to eliminating these transnational criminal smuggling organizations and protecting the public and those who would fall victim to them.”

“Human smuggling operations not only violate U.S. law and threaten our national security, but they also endanger the lives of the smuggled migrants and result in death as in this case,” said U.S. Attorney W. Stephen Muldrow for the District of Puerto Rico. “The Justice Department and the U.S. Attorney’s Office will continue to work with our federal, state, and local partners to bring those who smuggle illegal aliens to justice and dismantle their criminal organizations.”

“It is essential to send a strong message to individuals that take advantage of the vulnerable by endangering lives undermining the safety and security of our communities,” said Special Agent in Charge Rebecca Gonzalez-Ramos of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) San Juan. “In this one incident we lost 11 lives, we need to protect individuals from this heinous crime. We will continue to use all resources to pursue and to bring to justice transnational criminal organizations that jeopardize the safety of others exploiting immigration laws. To those seeking to be smuggled into the United States, please remember that it’s extremely dangerous and is not worth your life, these individuals do not care.”

On Sept. 13, 2024, Montilla pleaded guilty to one count of bringing aliens to the United States at a place other than a designated port of entry resulting in death.

HSI San Juan investigated this case, with assistance from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, U.S. Border Patrol, the U.S. Coast Guard, and the Puerto Rico Police Bureau.

Trial Attorney Angela Buckner of the Criminal Division’s Human Rights and Special Prosecutions Section and U.S. Coast Guard Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Helena Daniel for the District of Puerto Rico prosecuted the case.

The investigation is being conducted under the Extraterritorial Criminal Travel Strike Force (ECT) program, a joint partnership between the Justice Department’s Criminal Division and HSI. The ECT program focuses on human smuggling networks that may present particular national security or public safety risks, or present grave humanitarian concerns. ECT has dedicated investigative, intelligence and prosecutorial resources. ECT coordinates and receives assistance from other U.S. government agencies and foreign law enforcement authorities.

Last June, the Justice Department formally transmitted to Congress a new legislative proposal to increase the recommended penalties for the most prolific and dangerous human smugglers. The proposal, titled the “Deterring Human Smuggling and Harm to Victims Act of 2024,” would amend U.S. Sentencing Guideline 2L1.1, which governs human smuggling offenses, by creating steeper penalty tiers based on the number of people smuggled by the defendant; increasing penalties when the defendant’s conduct results in injury or death to more than one person; and ensuring defendants are subject to sentencing enhancements for sexual assault and other types of prohibited sexual conduct committed during the smuggling offense, even if that conduct occurred outside U.S. jurisdiction. The Department has been working with interested Members of Congress to advance the proposal so that the Sentencing Guidelines accurately account for the full scope of violence that can result from human smuggling.