Attorney General Derek Brown releases public schedule 2/3/25-2/7/25

The Attorney General’s schedule is subject to frequent change and modification. For security reasons, travel for official business may not be disclosed until completion. Events labeled media access are open to media. Events labeled media availability are open to media and have a Q&A planned. 

Monday, February 3 

Throughout the day: Legislative meetings 

11:00 am: Briefing 

Location: Office of the Attorney General  

2:30 pm: Staff meeting  

Location: Office of the Attorney General 

3:00 pm: Meeting with Capitol Preservation Board staff 

Location: Utah State Capitol  

Tuesday, February 4 

Throughout the day: Legislative meetings 

6:30 am: Legislative breakfast 

Location: Little America Hotel 

10:00 am: National Association of Attorneys General meeting  

Location: Online 

10:40 am: Sexual Assault Prevention Advocacy Day on the Hill  

Location: Utah State Capitol  

3:00 pm: Briefing 

Location: Office of the Attorney General 

Wednesday, February 5 

Throughout the day: Legislative meetings 

10:30 am: Executive Division meeting 

Location: Office of the Attorney General 

Thursday, February 6 

Throughout the day: Legislative meetings 

8:00 am: Briefing 

Location: Office of the Attorney General  

11:00 am: Meeting with Navajo Nation 

Location: Office of the Attorney General  

3:00 pm: Briefing on AI 

Location: Office of the Attorney General 

Friday, February 7 

Throughout the day: Legislative meetings 

3:00 pm: Staff meeting  

Location: Office of the Attorney General 

