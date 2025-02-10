Attorney General Derek Brown releases public schedule 2/3/25-2/7/25

The Attorney General’s schedule is subject to frequent change and modification. For security reasons, travel for official business may not be disclosed until completion. Events labeled media access are open to media. Events labeled media availability are open to media and have a Q&A planned. Monday, February 3 Throughout the day: Legislative meetings 11:00 am: Briefing Location: Office of the Attorney General 2:30 pm: Staff meeting Location: Office of the Attorney General 3:00 pm: Meeting with Capitol Preservation Board staff Location: Utah State Capitol Tuesday, February 4 Throughout the day: Legislative meetings 6:30 am: Legislative breakfast Location: Little America Hotel 10:00 am: National Association of Attorneys General meeting Location: Online 10:40 am: Sexual Assault Prevention Advocacy Day on the Hill Location: Utah State Capitol 3:00 pm: Briefing Location: Office of the Attorney General Wednesday, February 5 Throughout the day: Legislative meetings 10:30 am: Executive Division meeting Location: Office of the Attorney General Thursday, February 6 Throughout the day: Legislative meetings 8:00 am: Briefing Location: Office of the Attorney General 11:00 am: Meeting with Navajo Nation Location: Office of the Attorney General 3:00 pm: Briefing on AI Location: Office of the Attorney General Friday, February 7 Throughout the day: Legislative meetings 3:00 pm: Staff meeting Location: Office of the Attorney General

