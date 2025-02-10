Attorney General Derek Brown releases public schedule 2/3/25-2/7/25
The Attorney General’s schedule is subject to frequent change and modification. For security reasons, travel for official business may not be disclosed until completion. Events labeled media access are open to media. Events labeled media availability are open to media and have a Q&A planned.
Monday, February 3
Throughout the day: Legislative meetings
11:00 am: Briefing
Location: Office of the Attorney General
2:30 pm: Staff meeting
Location: Office of the Attorney General
3:00 pm: Meeting with Capitol Preservation Board staff
Location: Utah State Capitol
Tuesday, February 4
Throughout the day: Legislative meetings
6:30 am: Legislative breakfast
Location: Little America Hotel
10:00 am: National Association of Attorneys General meeting
Location: Online
10:40 am: Sexual Assault Prevention Advocacy Day on the Hill
Location: Utah State Capitol
3:00 pm: Briefing
Location: Office of the Attorney General
Wednesday, February 5
Throughout the day: Legislative meetings
10:30 am: Executive Division meeting
Location: Office of the Attorney General
Thursday, February 6
Throughout the day: Legislative meetings
8:00 am: Briefing
Location: Office of the Attorney General
11:00 am: Meeting with Navajo Nation
Location: Office of the Attorney General
3:00 pm: Briefing on AI
Location: Office of the Attorney General
Friday, February 7
Throughout the day: Legislative meetings
3:00 pm: Staff meeting
Location: Office of the Attorney General
