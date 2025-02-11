The Neurohospitalist Society Publishes Landmark "Neurohospitalist Core Competencies"

The guidelines address the demand for a formal framework to support curriculum development, training, and education for neurohospitalists at multiple levels.

ROSEVILLE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Neurohospitalist Society (NHS) is proud to announce the publication of its highly anticipated Neurohospitalist Core Competencies in the peer-reviewed journal, The Neurohospitalist. This groundbreaking work sets a formal definition for the rapidly growing neurohospitalist model of care and provides a comprehensive set of competencies for neurohospitalists specializing in the care of hospitalized patients with neurologic conditions.

The Neurohospitalist Core Competencies represents a culmination of years of effort and collaboration among experts in the field. Developed by NHS's Core Competencies Committee and led by Jana Wold, MD, the guidelines address the increasing demand for a formal framework to support curriculum development, training, and education for neurohospitalists at multiple levels.

The Core Competencies consists of a set of competency-based learning objectives that define the essential knowledge, skills, and attitudes for neurohospitalists, providing critical insights for both current practitioners and those in training.

The manuscript is divided into three key sections:

1. Neurological Conditions – Addressing the wide range of neurologic conditions commonly encountered in hospitalized patients.

2. Clinical Interventions and Interpretations of Ancillary Studies – Outlining the diagnostic and therapeutic interventions, as well as the interpretation of relevant clinical studies, integral to neurohospitalist care.

3. Neurohospitalist Role in the Healthcare System – Exploring the broader contributions and responsibilities of neurohospitalists within the healthcare system.

The publication of the Neurohospitalist Core Competencies marks a major milestone in neurohospitalist education and practice. The document is intended to support not only practicing neurohospitalists but also trainees, medical education leaders, and hospital administrators. The guidelines will serve as a foundation for developing curricula, training programs, and policies aimed at advancing neurohospitalist care and supporting the profession’s continued growth.

“NHS has worked tirelessly over the last few years to create this resource, which will be invaluable for advancing education and clinical excellence in neurohospitalist care,” said John Probasco, MD, President of The Neurohospitalist Society. “This document represents our commitment to ensuring the quality and effectiveness of care for patients with neurological conditions, and we’re thrilled to have it published in The Neurohospitalist to share with the broader medical community.”

NHS is proud to share the core competencies, along with its accompanying manuscript detailing their development and methodology, below.

• Neurohospitalist Core Competencies Manuscript

• Neurohospitalist Core Competencies: Development and Methodology Manuscript



About The Neurohospitalist Society

The Neurohospitalist Society (NHS) is a professional organization dedicated to advancing the field of neurohospitalist care, fostering clinical excellence, and supporting medical education.

NHS was formed to create a central unifying organization of neurohospitalists —who are physicians and providers who care for hospitalized patients with, or at risk for, neurological disorders and disease. NHS provides a community for neurohospitalists to collaborate, learn, and grow, with a shared goal of enhancing patient outcomes.

For more information, please visit https://neurohospitalistsociety.org/

