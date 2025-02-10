FEMA Encourages Survivors to Stay in Touch and Keep Their Recovery on Track

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – More than 1,000 FEMA staff are still on the ground in Florida to help survivors recover from Hurricanes Milton, Helene and Debby. FEMA will continue to process applications, receive, and manage appeals, conduct inspections and assist applicants and local officials with questions and information about recovery programs.

Survivors who applied for FEMA assistance should continue to stay in touch with the agency to update their application. Missing or outdated material could result in delays. Information that may need to be updated includes:

Your current housing situation, phone number or mailing address.

The name of a person designated to speak for you.

Names of household members and number of people living in the home.

Changes in your FEMA application.

Correcting or verifying home and property damage.

Your payment preference

Floridians who are waiting for an inspection should continue to check their application status. Survivors can check their application status by visiting DisasterAssistance.gov or calling FEMA directly at 800-621-3362.

It is important to make sure all contact information is current. FEMA may call survivors to schedule an inspection of the damaged home or obtain more information to process the application. These calls may come from unfamiliar area codes or phone numbers.

Survivors should answer these calls or return any missed phone calls. FEMA will call survivors up to nine times to schedule an inspection. An applicant who misses these calls will need to request an inspection again.

For the latest information about Hurricane Milton recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4834. For Hurricane Helene recovery information, visit fema.gov/disaster/4828. For Hurricane Debby, visit fema.gov/disaster/4806. Follow FEMA on X at x.com/femaregion4 or on Facebook at facebook.com/fema.