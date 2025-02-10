AHA podcast: “The Case for Change” — Addressing New York’s Health Care Challenges 

Key findings from a report titled “The Case for Change” have identified four drivers of some of the most pressing challenges to health care in New York state. In this conversation, Bea Grause, R.N., J.D., president of the Healthcare Association of New York State, discusses the tough findings and partnerships needed to solve these problems, insights into the correlation between health care and legislative advocacy, and how the report’s learnings are translatable to states around the country. LISTEN NOW

