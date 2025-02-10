Graham unveils FY 2025 budget resolution on border, security and energy 

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., chairman of the Senate Budget Committee, Feb. 7 released the text of the Senate’s fiscal year 2025 budget resolution.

The FY 2025 budget resolution will be the blueprint that unlocks the pathway for a fully paid for reconciliation bill to secure the border, bolster the military and increase American energy independence, according to a statement from Graham.

Overall, according to Graham, the resolution would authorize $85.5 billion in spending per year, to be fully offset by corresponding spending cuts. The Budget Committee is expected to mark up the resolution Wednesday and Thursday of this week.

This would be the first of two budget reconciliation bills the Senate hopes to enact this year. The second would focus on extending tax cuts and cutting spending.

House Republicans continue to discuss their own strategy for a budget resolution and hope to release a plan soon. House and Senate leaders must ultimately pass an identical budget resolution in order to move forward with the reconciliation process.

The AHA has released a fact sheet explaining the budget reconciliation process.