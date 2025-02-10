PRESS RELEASE - Washington Department of Veterans Affairs Appoints New Suicide Prevention Program Manager

OLYMPIA, WA — The Washington Department of Veterans Affairs (WDVA) is proud to announce the appointment of Nicole Vreeland as the new Suicide Prevention Program Manager. With a deep commitment to supporting Washington's Veterans and families, Vreeland will lead initiatives aimed at enhancing mental health services, increasing awareness, and reducing suicide rates among the Veteran community.

In her new role, Nicole will oversee WDVA’s comprehensive suicide prevention efforts, focusing on implementing effective strategies, providing resources, and collaborating with community partners and develop reports and updates to the legislature to ensure Veterans and their families receive the critical support they need. Additionally, she will lead the Washington State Governor’s Challenge | WDVA.

"Suicide prevention is a critical issue that deeply impacts our community," said Abuoh Neufville, Assistant Director of Veteran Services and Counseling and Wellness. "We are excited to welcome Nicole as the leader of this vital program. Her leadership and dedication will be essential as we work to reduce Veteran suicides and provide the crucial support our Veterans and their families need and deserve."

Nicole Vreeland has 17 years of experience in state government service with over 20 years in the field of mental health and community healthcare, and a passion for improving the lives of Veterans and their families. Her role will involve coordinating programs, providing outreach, and ensuring access to a range of mental health and crisis services, all aimed at preventing suicide and fostering long-term well-being for Veterans and their families.

“It is an honor and a privilege to be a part of passionate professionals ensuring the health, safety, and well-being of our state’s Veterans and their families by focusing on an integral part of mental healthcare in proactive ways.” - Nicole Vreeland, Suicide Prevention Program Manager

For more information on the Washington Department of Veterans Affairs Suicide Prevention Program or to seek support, please visit Suicide Prevention and Support | WDVA

###