Cama’i Community Health Center Offers Tips to Prevent Seasonal Affective Disorder

NAKNEK, AK, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As winter deepens and daylight hours shorten, many Alaskans experience the effects of Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD), a type of depression triggered by seasonal changes. Cama’i Community Health Center is working to raise awareness of SAD symptoms and provide the community with practical strategies to manage seasonal mood changes and maintain overall well-being.SAD is more than just the "winter blues"—it can cause persistent fatigue, mood shifts, difficulty concentrating, changes in sleep patterns, and a loss of motivation. These symptoms can make it difficult for individuals to stay engaged in their daily routines, work, and social lives. Alaskans are at a higher risk for SAD due to the long, dark winters, but there are effective ways to combat its effects.Cama’i Community Health Center recommends several strategies to help prevent and manage SAD symptoms, including:•Increasing exposure to natural light by spending time outdoors or using a light therapy box.•Staying physically active to boost mood and energy levels.•Maintaining a structured routine to help regulate sleep patterns and emotional stability.•Eating a nutrient-rich diet that supports brain health and energy levels.•Connecting with friends, family, or a mental health professional for emotional support.For individuals experiencing persistent sadness, extreme fatigue, or difficulty functioning in daily life, Cama’i’s behavioral health team provides compassionate mental health services tailored to support those struggling with seasonal depression. Seeking help early can make a significant difference in improving one’s emotional and physical health during the winter months.Don’t let the winter months take a toll on your well-being—Cama’i Community Health Center is here to help. To learn more about preventing Seasonal Affective Disorder or to schedule an appointment, contact Cama'i CHC today.About Cama’i Community Health CenterCama’i Community Health Center is committed to providing high-quality, patient-centered healthcare to the Bristol Bay region. Offering a range of medical, behavioral, and preventive health services, Cama’i strives to improve the well-being of the community through accessible and compassionate care.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.