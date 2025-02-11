Faster and More Reliable Network from Comcast to Power More Than 2,200 Miami County Residents, Businesses

A Comcast technician checking fiber lines before installation.

Pre-construction work has kicked off in Miami County to provide residents and businesses with access to the full suite of Xfinity and Comcast Business services

By closing the digital divide, we can better prepare Hoosiers in rural areas for economic opportunity and ensure families can participate in services like e-learning and healthcare online.” — Joni Hart, Vice President of Government Affairs, Comcast Indiana

PERU, IN, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thousands of Miami County residents and businesses will soon have access to faster, more reliable Internet with a joint investment from Comcast, the Indiana Broadband Office (IBO) and the Indiana Office of Community & Rural Affairs (OCRA).The multi-million-dollar joint investment is the latest from Comcast under the fourth round of the Next Level Connections broadband grant program, and continues company efforts to build reliable, high-speed Internet access to unserved communities in Indiana.“We are excited to work together to further Comcast’s presence in Miami County,” said Miami County Economic Developer Jim Tidd. “Access to high-speed Internet isn’t something we take lightly—we’re future-proofing Miami County’s economy and ensuring residents and businesses have access to the digital opportunities of tomorrow.”Pre-construction work has kicked off in Miami County to provide more than 2,200 residents and businesses with access to the full suite of Xfinity and Comcast Business services—including built-in cybersecurity, free streaming devices, and affordable Internet plans.“By closing the digital divide, we can better prepare Hoosiers in rural areas for economic opportunity, increase workforce readiness, and ensure families can participate in services like e-learning and healthcare online," said Joni Hart, vice president of Government Affairs for Comcast Indiana. “We’re bringing our best connectivity services to Miami County, and remain committed to increasing access to reliable, high-speed Internet in communities across Indiana.”Comcast’s residential services are marketed under the Xfinity brand and consumers can take advantage of Xfinity’s full suite of products, including Internet, video, mobile, voice and home security. With multi-gigabit Internet speeds, powerful WiFi that reaches every corner of the home, and super-responsive connections with low lag available with its plan, customers have a great experience using their connected devices to stream their favorite sports and entertainment content, video chat with coworkers and friends, learn from home or simply surf the web.Hoosier households will also have access to the company’s Internet Essentials program, a low-cost Internet service available to eligible families/residents who qualify for a variety of public assistance programs. The program has helped more than 772,000 Indiana residents connect to the Internet since its launch in 2011.For local businesses, Comcast Business offers a suite of connectivity, communications, networking, cybersecurity, and managed solutions to help organizations of all sizes achieve their business goals. Industry analysts and associations have consistently recognized Comcast Business as a leader and innovator in flexible, scalable options as well as one of the fastest-growing providers of Ethernet services.Comcast currently operates more than 49,000 miles of fiber-rich network infrastructure across Indiana, offering high-speed Internet to residential and business and more than 65,500 WiFi hotspots across the state.Overall, Comcast has invested more than $20 billion in the last five years to grow and evolve its expansive fiber-rich network across the company’s service footprint nationwide, including nearly $600 million the company has invested in its network in Indiana over the last three years. Comcast plans to continue its expansion and bring its network to more under- and unserved communities through private funding and state and local partnerships.To learn more about Xfinity services, visit www.xfinity.com or call 1-800-Xfinity. To learn more about Comcast Business services, visit www.business.comcast.com or call 866-429-3085.# # #Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company. From the connectivity and platforms we provide, to the content and experiences we create, our businesses reach hundreds of millions of customers, viewers, and guests worldwide. We deliver world-class broadband, wireless, and video through Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky; produce, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through brands including NBC, Telemundo, Universal, Peacock, and Sky; and bring incredible theme parks and attractions to life through Universal Destinations & Experiences. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.With more than 1,100 local employees, Comcast Indiana ( https://indiana.comcast.com/ ) has served customers in Indiana for more than four decades. In the last three years, we’ve invested more than $1.3 billion in Indiana, including capital expenditures, employee wages and benefits, taxes, charitable giving, and infrastructure upgrades. “Like” Comcast Indiana on Facebook by visiting @Comcast. “Follow” Comcast Indiana on X at @ComcastIN.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.