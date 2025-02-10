Submit Release
Chairman Comer & Rep. Luna to Hold Press Conference on New Oversight Committee Task Force

WASHINGTON—House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) and Representative Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.) will hold a press conference on Tuesday, February 11, 2025, at 3:00pm ET to announce the creation of a new Oversight Committee task force of national interest.

Who:

  • House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Chairman James Comer
  • Representative Anna Paulina Luna

What: Press Conference

When: Tuesday, February 11, 2025, at 3:00pm ET

Where: House Radio-TV Gallery, Studio A

RSVP: Media must be congressionally accredited pursuant to the House Radio-TV Gallery’s rules. RSVP here.

