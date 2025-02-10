Heinrich, Merkley, Murray, King Sound the Alarm Over National Parks Staffing Shortages Due to Trump’s Hiring Freeze

WASHINGTON –U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.), Ranking Member of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, along with U.S. SenatorsJeff Merkley (D-Ore.), Patty Murray (D-Wash.), and Angus King (I-Maine) urged newly confirmed U.S. Department of the Interior Secretary Doug Burgum to immediately take action to resolve looming staffing shortages at the National Park Service.

The letter follows President Trump’s hiring freeze, his cancellation of thousands of job offers for seasonal National Park Service employees, and his buyout offers made without clear legal authority. These actions pave the way for a damaging loss of staff at national parks across the nation in the coming summer months and beyond.

“Without seasonal staff during this peak season, visitor centers may close, bathrooms will be filthy, campgrounds may close, guided tours will be cut back or altogether cancelled, emergency response times will drop, and visitor services like safety advice, trail recommendations, and interpretation will be unavailable,” wrote the Senators.

“We are also alarmed that the administration’s offer of deferred resignation and voluntary early retirement, made without clear legal authority, as well as open threats about future terminations will lead to a damaging loss of full-time staff at the National Park Service, which is already operating well below prior staffing levels despite significant increases in visitation,” the Senators continued. “As a result of onerous budget caps during the 2010s, the National Park Service lost 15% of its staff while park visitation also increased by 15%. If a significant number of National Park Service employees take one of the offers – or further terminations are made – park staffing will be in chaos. Not only does this threaten the full suite of visitor services, but could close entire parks altogether.”

The Senators concluded, “Americans showing up to national parks this summer and for years to come don’t deserve to have their vacations ruined by a completely preventable – and completely irresponsible – staffing shortage. And local economies don’t deserve to have their livelihoods destroyed for political gain. We urge your cooperation in protecting national parks for the enjoyment of everyone by ensuring National Park Service staffing meets the needs of the 433 national park units in all 50 states.”

In addition to Heinrich, Merkley, Murray, and King, the letter is signed by U.S. Senators Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.), John Fetterman (D-Pa.), Mark Warner (D-Va.), Jack Reed (D-R.I.), Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), Bernie Sanders (I-V.T.), Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), Edward J. Markey (D-Mass.), Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii), Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Tim Kaine (D-Va.), Alex Padilla (D-Calif.), Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.), and John Hickenlooper (D-Colo.).

Full text of the letter can be found here.