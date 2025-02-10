HNL Lab Medicine Employees Select Local Charities for Annual Donation

ALLENTOWN, Pa., Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HNL Lab Medicine believes in the importance of communities coming together to support one another, especially during challenging times. The company took its commitment to giving a step further by inviting employees to nominate their favorite nonprofit organizations and share personal stories about why these causes matter to them. As a result, five incredible organizations were selected to each receive a donation: Furry Feet Rescue, Animals in Distress, Allentown Rescue Mission, National Alliance on Mental Illness, and the Alzheimer’s Association. These organizations each provide vital services to people and animals in need, and HNL Lab Medicine is honored to support them through this year’s donation.

The heartfelt nominations came from employees whose personal connections to the causes have left a lasting impact. Lab Technologist Patty Linzer, who nominated Animals in Distress, shared her admiration for the no-kill sanctuary that rescues and cares for animals with nowhere else to go. The organization is entirely funded by donations and volunteer efforts, ensuring that every animal receives lifelong care if a suitable home cannot be found.

Another nomination came from Lab Technologist Mariela Garcia, who selected Furry Feet Rescue. “Furry Feet has been rescuing animals for years, with founder Michele dedicating her life to the shelter,” Mariela shared. “We adopted our dog, Terry, almost three years ago, and he’s been my support through both good and bad days. I’m so grateful for Furry Feet, but they need more resources as the shelter population continues to grow.”

Pathologist Shanth Goonewardene nominated Allentown Rescue Mission, a shelter that provides meals, housing, and life-changing programs for men experiencing homelessness. “The rescue mission not only provides food and shelter but also a training and discipleship program to help men become responsible and financially independent,” said Shanth.

Catherine Geary, a Technical Specialist at HNL Lab Medicine, nominated National Alliance on Mental Illness, sharing how the organization helped her through a mental health crisis. “NAMI's resources, support, and stories from others made me feel less alone,” she reflected. “Now, almost nine years later, I’m in a better place, with tools to cope and a support system.”

Lastly, Lisa Schwartz, Senior Financial Analyst, nominated the Alzheimer’s Association after her personal experience with family members who had Alzheimer’s. The organization offers education, resources, and support to individuals, families, and caregivers while funding critical research to advance treatment and prevention.

These stories and donations are a powerful reminder of the difference that genuine, heartfelt giving can make. HNL Lab Medicine is proud of the impact its employees continue to make and looks forward to continuing this tradition in the years ahead. The company encourages others to consider giving back to these essential organizations and to support their missions however possible. For more information, visit hnl.com.

About HNL Lab Medicine

HNL Lab Medicine is a leading multi‐regional, full‐service medical laboratory providing testing and related services to physician offices, hospitals, long‐term care facilities, employers and industrial accounts. With 50+ patient service centers in Pennsylvania and 14 acute care laboratories within partners' hospital sites, and over 40 board-certified pathologists and scientific directors, HNL Lab Medicine provides high-quality, advanced diagnostic testing. Learn more at HNL.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c879d57c-f5e2-4742-940e-5dc22d5855ac





Media Contact: Alexandra Ford alexandra.ford@hnl.com 484-425-8007

HNL Lab Medicine Holiday Charity Donations HNL Lab Medicine presents a donation to the Alzheimer's Association as part of their holiday charity donations.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.