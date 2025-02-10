Slime Miner Hits 1M Users in 20 Days. The Web2/Web3 Hybrid Idle RPG Reshaping the Future of Gaming

This Hybrid Idle RPG is Attracting Massive Player Base With Innovative Play-To-Airdrop Model and Engaging Gameplay

Singapore, Singapore , Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slime Miner, the first Web3 idle RPG game, has achieved an impressive milestone, surpassing 1 Million users within just 20 days of its launch. Built on the Kaia Chain, Slime Miner has rapidly gained traction in Japan, Taiwan, and Thailand, solidifying its position as a major force in the LINE-based Web3 gaming space. This milestone underscores the game’s ability to appeal to a broad spectrum of players, from traditional gamers to blockchain enthusiasts.

Slime Miner offers a unique mining RPG experience where players dig deep to mine rare minerals, upgrade slimes, and earn NFTs while both players and Slime Game Studio share revenue. Unlike typical Web3 tap-based games with lower retention and monetization, Slime Miner boasts an RPG audience that is 8–10 times more engaged and profitable. This rapid growth proves that Slime Miner is more than a short-term success—it’s redefining Web3 gaming at scale.

“We’re thrilled to see such an overwhelming response from the gaming community,” said Shin Myung Yong, CEO of Slime Miner. “Our marketing strategy is centered around our players—they are our voice and our influencers. By rewarding them generously, encouraging engagement, and driving friend invites, we empower them to become our strongest advocates. Surpassing 1 million users in just twenty days is a testament to the universal appeal of Slime Miner and the growing demand for hybrid gaming experiences.”

Recently, Slime Miner has officially revealed its token allocation chart, marking a major step in the development of its Web3 economy. While the initial distribution details are now public, further information on token utility, airdrop mechanics, and the full distribution strategy will be released progressively through official channels. The complete tokenomics framework will be unveiled ahead of the Token Generation Event (TGE), ensuring transparency and engagement with the community.

Slime Miner’s success lies in its ability to cater to both Web2 and Web3 users. Traditional gamers can enjoy the game’s rich idle RPG mechanics, including mining over 40 types of rare minerals, customizing drills with more than 10,000 unique combinations, and participating in high-stakes competitions. Meanwhile, Web3 enthusiasts can explore the game’s blockchain-powered features, such as minting and trading NFTs, earning $KAIA tokens, and participating in seasonal airdrops.

The game also introduces innovative features like Time Expedition, which allows players to explore other dimensions, and Invasion Defense, where players must protect their mining operations from invaders. These mechanics, combined with a decentralized economy and a halving token model, ensure a sustainable and engaging experience for all players.

“Slime Miner is designed to reward players based on their engagement and dedication, fostering an ecosystem where play comes first.” added Shin. “We're preparing exciting updates, including competitive battles, guild systems, and more engaging content beyond just mining. If you haven’t started yet, now’s the time to start digging!”

Slime Miner has launched the 2nd Round of the Friend Invitation Event, with a total reward pool of 60,000 $KAIA. Players can earn rewards by inviting friends via a unique link, with more invites leading to greater rewards. The top prize for the 1st Winner is 10,000KAIA, with up to 3,000 players eligible to win rewards. The event will run until February 14, Valentine’s Day, giving players ample time to participate and earn. To join, log into the game, select the Invite Friends option, generate your link, and share it. For more details, on participation visit Slime Miner’s official LINE channel, X and Telegram accounts. New players can also check out the beginner’s guide video to fully engage with the game’s mechanics.

Slime Miner is committed to creating a game where play and enjoyment come first, ensuring that players are rewarded based on their dedication and activity. By blending strategic exploration, collectible NFTs, and limitless content, Slime Miner offers a unique opportunity to both enjoy and earn within an ever-expanding Web3 gaming ecosystem. Developed by a team of over 20 seasoned professionals with decades of experience in the gaming and tech industries, Slime Miner aims to redefine the idle gaming experience.

