Mayor Wu Announces City Hall Plaza to Host Free Fan Festival for 4 Nations Face Off

Mayor Michelle Wu, the National Hockey League (NHL®), and the National Hockey League Players’ Association (NHLPA) today announced Boston City Hall Plaza will host a free fan festival celebrating the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off, an international tournament to be played between NHL players from the United States, Canada, Finland, and Sweden held in Boston and Montreal. The 4 Nations Face-Off™ Fan Village™, a three-day, non-ticketed fan festival open to the public will take place Saturday, February 15 through Monday, February 17 from 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. on each day. The NHL, NHLPA, and their 4 Nations Face-Off partners will treat hockey fans to fun interactions, including autograph sessions featuring NHL alumni, family-friendly hockey interactives, giveaways, food, and music. The three-day fan festival builds off Mayor Wu’s work to make Boston City Hall Plaza and Downtown Boston a welcoming, safe, and vibrant destination for families all year long.

“We’re excited to welcome Bruins fans and hockey players from around the world for a free, three-day event on City Hall Plaza,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “The Plaza’s location in the heart of our city and proximity to TD Garden make it the perfect place to gather in community even in the winter months and to celebrate one of Boston’s favorite pastimes. The 4 Nations Face-Off Fan Village will feature hockey-themed activities for all ages.”

The three-day event on the Plaza builds up to the 4 Nations Face-Off, being held in Boston and Montreal. TD Garden will host three of the tournament games (on February 17 and February 20). A 4 Nations Face-Off game ticket is not required for entry to the 4 Nations Face-Off Fan Village on City Hall Plaza.

"We are excited to host the NHL and NHLPA for the 4 Nations Face-Off at TD Garden, which will showcase the most elite NHL players from the respective nations,” said Glen Thornborough, president of TD Garden and COO Boston Bruins. “Bringing international events like this to Boston is important, and we thank the City of Boston and Mayor Wu for their support in hosting the Fan Village, which will give fans an unforgettable experience all weekend.”

“We’ve been eagerly awaiting the opportunity to see the best in the world compete against one another once again. These events will be sure to encapsulate the energy, excitement and passion our Boston community has for hockey,” said Joe DeRoeve, Head Coach for Charlestown Youth Hockey. “USA vs Canada/Finland/Sweden are the ultimate rivalries where our kids get to see their idols wear their countries’ uniforms on the ice. This is beyond inspiring - this is what hockey kid’s dreams are made of. Thank you Mayor Wu, the NHL, and the NHLPA.”

“Hockey is more than just a game — it teaches our young players in Allston and Brighton teamwork, resilience, hard work and a love for the sport that lasts a lifetime. We are grateful to Mayor Wu, the NHL, and the NHLPA for bringing the 4 Nations Face-Off to the City, bringing together our youth players, their families and all hockey fans to cheer on and celebrate the skill, passion and dedication of these world-class athletes in the sport they love,” said Helena Padellaro, President of Allston/Brighton Youth Hockey.

At the 4 Nations Face-Off Fan Village in Boston, fans will be able to watch a broadcast of the February 15 Finland vs. Sweden game at 1:00 p.m., and the February 17 Canada vs. Finland game at 1:00 p.m. Interactive hockey-themed experiences by more than a dozen 4 Nations Face-Off partners will be available during all operating hours. Fans will be able to take photos with the Stanley Cup® (during all operating hours) and visit the Hockey Hall of Fame Exhibit to see the 4 Nations Face-Off trophy (on February 16 and 17).

For the most up-to-date schedule of events, appearances, and fan reminders, attendees should visit nhl.com/fanvillage.

“There is no better city to host the NHL 4 Nations Face-off than Boston and no better location for the Fan Village than City Hall Plaza, the epicenter of downtown,” said Eamon Shelton, Commissioner of Property Management. “We are excited to watch not only the Plaza but the surrounding businesses come alive as residents and visitors come together for this international event. Activation of the Plaza, especially during the winter months, plays a pivotal role in creating the dynamic and welcoming community that we strive for as a City.”

“We are very excited to convert City Hall Plaza into a new age center for all during the 4 Nations Face-Off. We know Bostonians consider sports an inseparable part of their identity, and this is an excellent chance for us to bring the community together,” said John Borders IV, Director of Tourism, Sports, and Entertainment. “This event is a one of a kind experience where fans of all ages and levels get to enjoy interactive games, world class music, events featuring NHL alumni, and so much more. We welcome everyone from novice fans to die-hard supporters to City Hall Plaza for what will be a memorable experience. This event is an exhibition of Boston’s love for hockey and our commitment toward hosting grand international sporting events both now and in the future.”

City Hall previously partnered with the NHL to host the NHL Winter Classic Plaza™, a well attended fan festival held in the days ahead of the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic® at Fenway Park. This winter, Mayor Wu has made it a priority to keep City Hall Plaza an inviting space for public events during the winter months, announcing interactive public art displays as part of the WINTERACTIVE initiative by the Downtown Boston Alliance (DBA).

