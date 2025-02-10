State Water Infrastructure Authority to meet Feb. 19 in Raleigh and via teleconference

The State Water Infrastructure Authority will meet in Raleigh on Wednesday, Feb. 19, from 9 am - 3:30 pm. The public may attend in person or listen to the meeting online or by phone.

WHAT: Meeting of the State Water Infrastructure Authority

WHEN: Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025, 9 – 3:30 pm

WHERE: Albemarle Building – Room 245, 325 N. Salisbury St., Raleigh 27603 and via WebEx:

Online: https://ncgov.webex.com/ncgov/j.php?MTID=mf589543e942de807a0d65a2e53585aa9

Event Password: NCDWI

By Phone: 1-415-655-0003

Access Code: 2420 211 8074

Agenda and Supporting Documents

To comment during the public comment portion of the meeting, register here by 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025.

The authority is an independent body with primary responsibility for awarding federal and state funding for water and wastewater infrastructure projects. Other responsibilities include developing a state water infrastructure master plan, recommending ways to maximize the use of available loan and grant funding resources, and examining best and emerging practices.

To learn more about the State Water Infrastructure Authority: https://deq.nc.gov/about/divisions/water-infrastructure/state-water-infrastructure-authority.