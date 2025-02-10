State Water Infrastructure Authority to meet Feb. 19 in Raleigh and via teleconference
The State Water Infrastructure Authority will meet in Raleigh on Wednesday, Feb. 19, from 9 am - 3:30 pm. The public may attend in person or listen to the meeting online or by phone.
WHAT: Meeting of the State Water Infrastructure Authority
WHEN: Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025, 9 – 3:30 pm
WHERE: Albemarle Building – Room 245, 325 N. Salisbury St., Raleigh 27603 and via WebEx:
Online: https://ncgov.webex.com/ncgov/j.php?MTID=mf589543e942de807a0d65a2e53585aa9
Event Password: NCDWI
By Phone: 1-415-655-0003
Access Code: 2420 211 8074
Agenda and Supporting Documents
To comment during the public comment portion of the meeting, register here by 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025.
The authority is an independent body with primary responsibility for awarding federal and state funding for water and wastewater infrastructure projects. Other responsibilities include developing a state water infrastructure master plan, recommending ways to maximize the use of available loan and grant funding resources, and examining best and emerging practices.
To learn more about the State Water Infrastructure Authority: https://deq.nc.gov/about/divisions/water-infrastructure/state-water-infrastructure-authority.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.